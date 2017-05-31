How giving away thousand-plus curtains could help reduce Whanganui's asthma rates

By Simon Waters - Wanganui Chronicle

Tackling Whanganui's appalling asthma rates may be as simple as installing curtains in unhealthy homes, claims advocate Nelson Lebo.

So he's giving away more than 1000 at a pop-up curtain bank this month.

"One in four Whanganui children are on medication for asthma, the highest rate in the country," Mr Lebo says. "There is a clear link between housing and poor health."

Although most homes in Whanganui have ceiling insulation, glass doors and windows are often ignored, he says.

"Next to ceiling insulation, windows and doors are the number one cause of heat loss."

To combat the problem, as well as to raise awareness of the need for window dressings, Mr Lebo is giving away more than 1000 used curtains between June 7 and June 17, along with healthy home advice, at a pop-up curtain bank staffed by volunteers.

The shop will be housed at the Whanganui YMCA off London St.

"People should dress their windows and doors during winter the same way we dress ourselves, with tight-fitting clothes."

Mr Lebo has two large trailer loads of donated curtains to give away over the 10 days and says people will also be offered advice about managing air flow and preventing mould.

Window dressings need not be flash or expensive, he says.

"We have the warmest french doors in New Zealand with a duvet I bought for $32."

He's also heard of people using towels, blankets and woollen underlays to keep the cold at bay.

Whanganui has the highest number of asthma cases in the country, killing six people in the district each year and hospitalising more than 160.

A University of Otago report shows asthma prevalence of Whanganui's children to be over 23 per cent, which is almost 9 per cent higher than the national average.

Asthma is particularly high among Maori and Pasifika communities and those living in poverty.

Asthma is an inflammatory respiratory condition which causes sensitivity of the airways, characterised by symptoms of shortness of breath and wheezing.



Mr Lebo helped to organise and run a similar curtain bank last year.

At least 100 Whanganui houses should now be warmer thanks to the curtain bank that opened for a month, giving away donated curtains and fittings to hang them.

It was an initiative of Community Resilience Whanganui (CReW) and driven by Mr Lebo, the late Chris Cresswell and other volunteers.