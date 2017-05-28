1:32pm Sun 28 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Alien yoga is the latest craze among fitness fans on social media

By Alison Maloney, Lauren Tousignant

Yoga instructor Aubry Marie shows off the alien yoga pose. Photo / Instagram, aubrymarie
Yoga instructor Aubry Marie shows off the alien yoga pose. Photo / Instagram, aubrymarie

Yes, Alien Yoga really is a thing.

Yoga-lovers are contorting their stomachs into weird shapes that look like the classic vision of what an alien would look like, according to news.com.au.

The resulting pictures and videos - which are being posted on social media - are pretty unnerving.

A post shared by aubry wiltcher (@aubrymarie) on


The move, which is actually called Nauli, is supposed to "cleanse" the digestive system and strengthen the core through a series of abdominal movements.

It has also been around a long time, as a traditional yoga move.

According to Nauli.org, the somewhat unsettling move is challenging but can be easily mastered by anyone, regardless of age or experience level.

The website recommends learning from a skilled yoga teacher as it can cause discomfort if done improperly.

Continued below.

Related Content

"Nauli cleanses the internal organs and tones the abdominal region via a side-to-side rolling motion of the abdominal muscles," the website states.

A post shared by DANIELLE ACOFF (@yellabella) on


To achieve the four moves of Nauli, you have to first master Uddiyana bandha, which is where you empty your lungs and pull your abdomen under your ribcage.

Next, you perform Madhyana Nauli, Vama Nauli and Daksina Nauli - these three moves isolate and contract the central, left and right side of the abdominal muscles.

A post shared by Ndidi Nwajei (@ndidin) on


In addition to stronger abs and better digestion, performing Nauli is also said to correct hormonal imbalances, keep your organs in tiptop shape, improve willpower and produce happiness and emotional stability.

You also get to totally freak out your friends at parties.

- news.com.au

By Alison Maloney, Lauren Tousignant

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 28 May 2017 13:32:28 Processing Time: 424ms