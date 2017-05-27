Your Health: How natural remedies can help you focus

Hi Sandra, I'm a student in my final year of postgraduate study. My workload is at its heaviest and I often find myself working long hours into the night. I've been using coffee to keep myself going but would like an alternative since it's getting a bit excessive. Any ideas? Thanks, Jamie.

Hi Jamie, thanks for your question.

Undertaking study of any kind brings an additional demand on our energy reserves. It is well established that the brain uses more energy than any other human organ, accounting for up to 20 per cent of the body's total haul. Long periods spent reading, writing or being attentive require high levels of mental energy and focus.

A common trap when trying to remain alert and mitigate tiredness is to "boost" the body with caffeine-rich beverages, tablets or sugar treats. Many students begin with this approach and while it allows for short-term energy release, it can deplete the body and in particular the adrenal glands further.

This can worsen the problem of fatigue over time, especially when this habit continues over months or years of study.

Energy boosting and restorative herbs are an important alternative to support mental and physical alertness without the downfalls of common "quick fix" beverages. A fresh mind that can concentrate brings great advantages, especially when deadlines are looming.

The most well-known alternative to coffee is Sencha Green Tea (Camelia sinensis), a refreshing energising plant that contains naturally occurring theobromine with its vitalising action, and small amounts of mildly stimulating caffeine. It provides a sustained release of energy over time and supports cognitive function. Epidemiological studies relate the regular consumption of Green Tea with better cognitive function and a reduction in cardiovascular and cancer risk.

The readily available Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis) is another effective herb to increase mental alertness and memory, as it promotes circulation to the brain. It is particularly useful in headaches, debility and depression. It is also a potent antioxidant and enhancer of phase 1 and 2 liver detoxification processes, additional actions that enhance its overall health optimising properties.

Continued below.

Related Content Your health: Battling school holiday stress Your health: Natural remedies to help children sleep Music may be best medicine

St. John's Wort (Hypericum perforatum) is helpful to lift mood and energy levels of those who feel weighed down by the stresses of daily life. Classed as a nervine tonic, it is particularly helpful to students because it relaxes tension and mild anxiety, and is effective in stabilising a strained nervous system. Whilst best known for its anti-depressant effect, it is also prescribed in exhaustion and convalescence to help revitalise and energise. Consumed as a medicinal tea in its traditional form, it does not interact with pharmaceutical medications as per standardised extracts (tablets and capsules).

Licorice Root (Glycyrrhiza glabra) is another fantastic plant for those requiring energy support. The most outstanding feature of this herb is its ability to improve resistance to stress, making it useful in times of both physical and emotional challenge. It also has a sweet taste and helps to mitigate sugar craving, especially since cravings tend to peak in times of high stress.

I find a combination of these to work better than any one plant used alone. I also add in a little Spearmint (Mentha crispa), a wonderful energy giving plant that helps to enhance digestive function, crucial for optimal energy. Its sweet flavour makes it a great addition for those who find the bitterness of green tea difficult to tolerate.

Enjoy 1-3 cups daily as an invigorating energy boost instead of coffee or black tea. It is especially beneficial as a natural wake-up drink in the morning and as an energising power drink in the afternoon to support mental and physical alertness. Depending on your individual tolerance for caffeine you may be able to enjoy it later in the evening while you work and find your sleep is less disrupted than with a typical caffeinated beverage.

References

Ide, K., Yamada, H., Takuma, N., Park, M., Wakamiya, N., Nakase, J., Ukawa,Y & Sagesaka, Y. (2014). Green Tea Consumption Affects Cognitive Dysfunction in the Elderly: A Pilot Study. Nutrients, 6(10), 4032-4042. doi: 10.3390/nu6104032

Schmidt, A et al (2014). Green tea extract enhances parieto-frontal connectivity during working memory processing. Psychopharmacology (Berl), 231(19), 3879-3888. doi: 10.1007/s00213-014-3526-1

Kao, T. C., Wu, C. H., & Yen, G. C. (2014). Bioactivity and potential health benefits of licorice. Journal of agricultural and food chemistry, 62(3), 542-553.

Pengelly, A., Snow, J., Mills, S. Y., Scholey, A., Wesnes, K., & Butler, L. R. (2012). Short-term study on the effects of rosemary on cognitive function in an elderly population. Journal of Medicinal Food, 15(1), 10-17. doi: 10.1089/jmf.2011.0005

- NZ Herald