Auckland DHB signs up with Royal Australasian College of Surgeons

The Auckland District Health Board has signed an agreement with the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons with the aim of improving patient safety.

The DHB signed a memorandum of understanding with the RACS which aims to address discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment in surgery and the health sector.

RACS New Zealand national board chairman Professor Randall Morton said bullying has been a "real problem" in the health sector in the past.

"It is essential, not only for the well-being of our workforce but for the well-being of our patients too, that we work together to build a culture of respect where all healthcare professionals can realise their full potential free from discrimination, bullying or sexual harassment."

Auckland DHB chief executive Ailsa Claire said "over the past few years we have been on a journey together to improve our culture".

Initiatives in the memorandum of understanding signed between the two organisations include sharing information and resources for education and training, supporting greater diversity, working to ensure that surgeons and trainees are able to undertake training and education in relation to discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment, and sharing information about how complaints relating to unacceptable behaviour are managed.

Claire said the memorandum coincides with the launch of their 'Speak Up' programme, "inspired by the RACS work".

"It is an important programme that will help us work together to confront harassment, discrimination and bullying, deal with the issues and remove them."

