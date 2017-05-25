Budget 2017: Struggling Cantabs receive a boost

Struggling Cantabrians, including students, mental health sufferers and family violence victims have received a boost in this year's Budget.

Christchurch and the wider Canterbury region didn't feature widely in today's Budget - a so-called "lolly scramble" that Finance Minister Steven Joyce says delivers for all Kiwis but one that Labour Leader Andrew Little slammed as being "the One Dollar Bill Budget".

But there were some specific results for the region still picking itself up after the devastating 2010/11 earthquakes.

Social Development Minister Anne Tolley announced $4.1 million through the Government's Social Investment Package to support an extra 1000 clients with mental health conditions in Christchurch - and Waitemata - to find and maintain employment.

There's also $27.1m over the next three years to be invested in expanding the Enabling Good Lives (EGL) programme, which Associate Health Minister Nicky Wagner said has benefited hundreds of disabled people and their families in Christchurch and Waikato.

"This funding will enable us to build on the Waikato and Christchurch demonstrations to create a new system that gives disabled people and their families greater control over their lives," Wagner said.

Around 26,000 students in Christchurch, Auckland or Wellington will get $20 a week more in accommodation benefits, while Conservation Minister Maggie Barry has set aside $4.75m to cover costs associated with the February 2017 Port Hills fires.

Budget 2017 invests $37.2m to reduce the harm caused by family violence, Justice Minister Amy Adams and Social Development Minister Anne Tolley say.

A total of $22.4m will extend the Integrated Safety Response (ISR) pilots for another two years.

"More than 28,000 people have been supported through the ISR pilots in Christchurch and Waikato," Adams said.

"The pilots are helping to improve the safety of family violence victims and stop family violence escalating by ensuring agencies and NGOs identify risks and intervene earlier.

"Extending the pilots for a further two years will enable us to support thousands more families.

"We will also get a better picture of the nature of family violence in New Zealand so we can make more informed decisions about how to reduce the harm it causes."

Christchurch's Antarctic Programme's offices also received a boost with $3.5m of operating funding over the next four years.

It's part of a $9.6m investment commitment to New Zealand's operations in Antarctica.

Of that total, $4m will go into redeveloping Scott Base, which is expected to come to the end of its lifespan within 10 years.

"A revamped Scott Base will allow us to continue providing safe and effective logistics and also support the high-quality Antarctic science relevant to New Zealand's policy and interests," Foreign Affairs Minister Gerry Brownlee said.

"The Christchurch-based programmes are part of our contribution to a joint logistics pool for Antarctic research.

"The United States, Italian and Korean Antarctic Programme activities greatly benefit Christchurch and New Zealand.

"Their continued economic and scientific commitments to the city are significant and it is important that Christchurch remains an attractive and viable centre for their operations."

Homeowners' insurance premiums are set to rise by up to $69 a year, as government aims to top up a natural disaster fund depleted by the Canterbury and Kaikoura earthquakes.

The Budget also confirms a commitment made last month by the Government for $812m to be set aside for rebuilding quake-damaged State Highway One which is an "essential investment", Transport Minister Simon Bridges said.

The Government's latest forecast cost of rebuilding the road and rail corridors in and around Kaikoura is between $1.1 billion and $1.3b.

It still hopes to have the critical road and rail corridor reopened by the end of the year.

- NZ Herald