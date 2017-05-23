Gene variants could explain high Maori gout rates

Scientists have revealed gene variants that could help explain why Maori and Pacific people have the highest rates of gout in the world.

The painful and debilitating arthritic disease, which involves uric acid crystals forming in body joints and soft tissues, often in areas such as the big toe, after blood levels of uric acid become too high, affects around 6 per cent of Maori and 8 per cent of Pacific people living in New Zealand.

While the disease has previously been linked to high intakes of sugary drinks and alcohol, in recent years, scientists have pointed to genetic factors.

In a new study, a New Zealand-led research team undertook a targeted DNA sequencing scan of more than 1800 Maori and Pacific people and scoured the genetic data to identify gene variants that may be associated with gout risk.

They revealed that a particular uncommon variant of the gene ABCC4 in some of the participants with Western Polynesian ancestry - or those who descend from Samoa, Tonga, Niue and Tokelau - was associated with lower transport of uric acid from the kidneys and then out of the body.

"We found that the ABCC4 gene variant in particular especially affected males and reduced their ABCC4 uric acid transport activity by nearly one third," said study leader Professor Tony Merriman, of the University of Otago Department of Biochemistry.

They also identified another common gene variant that plays a role in the condition in Maori and Pacific people but not people of European ancestry.

The reduced ability to remove uric acid from the blood was a key factor in developing gout, Merriman said.

"Traditionally people think of gout as a disease resulting from dietary excesses - too much wine or seafood for instance.

"In reality, while certain foods trigger attacks in some people with gout, they are the 'straw that breaks the camel's back' rather than the underlying culprit.

"In the case of some Maori and Pacific people their genetic make-up likely causes them to be more susceptible by having inherently higher levels of uric acid - probably a beneficial characteristic, aside from causing gout of course."

In the wake of the new findings, Merriman said more research was warranted, including exploring using existing medications that may specifically target the gene the team has identified.

"While the commonly prescribed medication allopurinol will likely remain the most widely used treatment for reducing uric acid levels in gout, there is an enormous opportunity to screen for drugs that might be even more effective in treating the condition in Maori and Pacific people and other non-European groups."

The study, which appears in the international journal Arthritis and Rheumatology, also highlighted the importance of looking at what drugs may benefit different populations through taking genetic variations into account.

"Our research is the first to specifically look at gout-related genetic variations in Maori and Pacific people.

"In terms of medical research into drug treatments, people of European heritage are arguably the most studied in the world, but such findings may not necessarily apply neatly to other groups.

"It is important that we broaden our approach to identifying what therapies might be most effective with different groups."

Arthritis New Zealand chief executive Sandra Kirby said the findings reinforced the message that gout was mostly to do with genes, not diet.



"Gout is the second most common form of arthritis in New Zealand, and many people think they get attacks because they drink too much beer, or eat too much seafood,." Kirby said.

"While certain foods trigger attacks in some people, diet is only part of the reason for high uric acid levels.

"Mostly, it's a genetic condition, as this research now shows."



Arthritis New Zealand worked to educate people about gout, particularly in Northland through the Gout Stop programme, in partnership with the Manaia Health PHO, community pharmacies and GPs.



"Gout is a no joke, no fault disease, and we have to take it seriously," Kirby said.

"The good news is that effective treatment is available, not just to manage attacks, but to prevent them occurring.

"We encourage people to see their doctor or pharmacist and get treatment."

The study was supported by the Health Research Council of New Zealand, Lottery Health New Zealand, Arthritis New Zealand and the US National Institutes of Health.

Gout and genetics: Kiwi insights

• An earlier Otago University study probed for links between gout and evolutionary changes protecting against malaria. Monosodium urate - formed from uric acid - triggers a strong inflammatory response. Urate is released during the infection process caused by the malaria parasite. High urate levels could have been "selected for" by evolutionary changes enhancing the survival rates of humans who had this variation in their genetic make-up, the researchers said.

• Another earlier study, also led by Merriman, showed drinking sugary drinks raised the risk of developing gout. The study examined blood samples from about 1600 New Zealanders between 2007 and 2012, revealing sugar-sweetened drinks reversed the effectiveness of a human gene variant designed to protect against gout. Merriman said the gene variant took on "Jekyll and Hyde" characteristics when people consumed sugary drinks.

