Auckland's new fitness craze: Morning People at Whammy Bar

Dancing in the wee hours of the morning is usually reserved for dedicated clubbers and people in various states of intoxication.
It's not something I'd usually do on a Wednesday before I start work, but this was different.
A small point I need to make first is that I'm not one of those people who loves mornings or any form of exercise. In fact, I would argue that I'm allergic to both. So, naturally I held reservations about attending a dance party at Whammy Bar on Auckland's K' Rd at 6.30am. Would my Wednesday turn into a sad version of The Hangover?
Surprisingly, no, but what a morning it did turn out to be: Morning People is a wakeup ritual and form of exercise with a difference.
Packed with early risers dressed mostly in active wear and ready to take on the day, I found myself in unfamiliar territory.
Refreshments were provided in the form of caffeine, coconut water and an array of fruits but prepare to be a tad confused, its disorientating walking into a packed bar that smells like a Starbucks.
The music was loud, somewhat intoxicating, and the beat hit me with a nostalgia from somewhere in my early 20s. As I headed down the stairs with a most energetic dance partner named Ellie, I had zero intention of enjoying myself. I lost Ellie within seconds; she was already in the middle of a sea of people literally dancing to the beat of their own drum.
I threw off my bag and felt the pressure to bask in the atmosphere like Ellie did. I tried it. And I actually didn't hate it. I started tapping my foot, anxious to fully immerse in the whole concept. But before I knew it I was dancing with zero reservations, largely because it was dark... so all those insecurities of looking ridiculous and shaking it while stone cold sober fell away as I realised everyone was there to have fun, work up a sweat and genuinely start their day on a high.
So how did I feel once we were done? GREAT. The climb back up the stairs and into reality was filled with nostalgia, except, imagine leaving a club without a craving for The White Lady.
I continued to my usual day of work and actually felt like I got more done. I was also in a slightly better mood than usual so I'm sure my colleagues appreciated it.
It'll possibly become my new haunt and the only form of exercise I will raise my hand for. I'm counting down for the next one and roping in anyone willing and able to cut some pre-work shapes on the d-floor.