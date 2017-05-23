Auckland's new fitness craze: Morning People at Whammy Bar

By Bailee Wilson-Yates

Dancing in the wee hours of the morning is usually reserved for dedicated clubbers and people in various states of intoxication.

It's not something I'd usually do on a Wednesday before I start work, but this was different.

A small point I need to make first is that I'm not one of those people who loves mornings or any form of exercise. In fact, I would argue that I'm allergic to both. So, naturally I held reservations about attending a dance party at Whammy Bar on Auckland's K' Rd at 6.30am. Would my Wednesday turn into a sad version of The Hangover?

Surprisingly, no, but what a morning it did turn out to be: Morning People is a wakeup ritual and form of exercise with a difference.

Packed with early risers dressed mostly in active wear and ready to take on the day, I found myself in unfamiliar territory.

Refreshments were provided in the form of caffeine, coconut water and an array of fruits but prepare to be a tad confused, its disorientating walking into a packed bar that smells like a Starbucks.

The music was loud, somewhat intoxicating, and the beat hit me with a nostalgia from somewhere in my early 20s. As I headed down the stairs with a most energetic dance partner named Ellie, I had zero intention of enjoying myself. I lost Ellie within seconds; she was already in the middle of a sea of people literally dancing to the beat of their own drum.

I threw off my bag and felt the pressure to bask in the atmosphere like Ellie did. I tried it. And I actually didn't hate it. I started tapping my foot, anxious to fully immerse in the whole concept. But before I knew it I was dancing with zero reservations, largely because it was dark... so all those insecurities of looking ridiculous and shaking it while stone cold sober fell away as I realised everyone was there to have fun, work up a sweat and genuinely start their day on a high.

So how did I feel once we were done? GREAT. The climb back up the stairs and into reality was filled with nostalgia, except, imagine leaving a club without a craving for The White Lady.

I continued to my usual day of work and actually felt like I got more done. I was also in a slightly better mood than usual so I'm sure my colleagues appreciated it.

It'll possibly become my new haunt and the only form of exercise I will raise my hand for. I'm counting down for the next one and roping in anyone willing and able to cut some pre-work shapes on the d-floor.

- NZ Herald