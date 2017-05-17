UK retailer Pull & Bear branded a 'disgrace' for classing size 10 as a 'large'

By Martha Cliff

High street clothing company Pull & Bear has come under fire from its customers after equating a UK size ten to a large dress size.

The controversy was noticed by Twitter user Hollie who was browsing the ASOS website where the brand is stocked.

While shopping for a floral crop top and short combo available from the Spanish brand Hollie noticed the unusual sizing guide, according to Daily Mail.

The items were only available from as extra small to large with a large being the equivalent of a UK size ten.

An extra small was equivalent to a size four, a small to a six and finally a medium was a UK size eight.

Clearly in disapproval of the size guide illustrator Hollie took to Twitter to share a screen grab of her discovery captioning her tweet "U wot m8".

Since sharing the tweet just a few hours ago it has already received more than 370 likes and has been retweeted over 120 times.

Everyone who responded to the tweet was in agreement that the sizing needed addressing.

Continued below.

Related Content Combating child poverty will help beat child mental health issues How to dress stylishly while pregnant Kyle MacDonald: People pleasing can be detrimental to your health

Many were concerned that the company were promoting a negative body image for women.

One user named Maeve McQuillian revealed that she had previously struggled with an eating disorder and requested that the company rethink their sizing - while critricisng other highstreet stores such as Zara for a similar approach.

She later added that according to Pull & Bear standards the UK average dress size of a 16 would be their equivalent to an XXXL.

While Pull & Bear are yet to respond to their backlash ASOS tweeted Maeve directly writing: "Sorry to hear this Maeve. We understand how you feel. We've passed the feedback on to the relevant team".

MailOnline have contacted Pull & Bear and ASOS for comments.

- Daily Mail