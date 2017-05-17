Queensland mother's long road to recovery from Guillain-Barre Syndrome

The boyfriend of a woman diagnosed with rare Guillain-Barre Syndrome has shared an emotional video of her recovery.

Joseph Papa, 32, posted the video showing Crystal Brown's fight for life, including footage of her learning to walk, eat and even put milk in the fridge again.

The mother-of-two spent 10 months in hospital fighting the life-threatening illness which sees the body's immune system attacking part of the nervous system.

Footage of the Queensland woman's inspiring recovery on Facebook has been watched more than 100,000 times and has been shared more than 2000 times. The video seems to have struck a nerve with many commenting about her recovery.

"This video was so inspirational and emotional at the same time ... very happy for you," one woman commented.

"(Your) determination is inspiring," another says.

"We are strangers in this big world however I watched your video and balled my eyes out and then felt a huge surge of positive energy coming from determination and perseverance and I was in awe. Keep on keepin on!"

Papa told 9Honey that he made the video as a message of appreciation for those who had helped his girlfriend so far.

He said it was awesome the video was being shared so widely as this would raise awareness of the condition.

It took three visits to the emergency room before doctors realised Brown's symptoms were not just related to her having the flu and gastro at the time.

"On the second visit, Crystal got told that it was all in her head. But I carried her into the emergency room saying 'something's wrong'," Papa said.

But by that time Brown, 33, could no longer walk or speak and she was put into an induced coma for a week.

The couple had only been dating for two months when Brown became sick but Papa said he was determined to do everything he could.

A friend has set up a Go Fund Me page which has already raised almost $8000 of the $10,000 total. Brown still doesn't have full use of her hands but is hoping to make a full recovery in two years.

Papa also explained the reason Brown was pictured crying in the video because she lost custody of her youngest son, Phoenix, 5, when his father took her to court while she was in hospital.

"Our plans for the future are to pay lawyer fees and get Phoenix back," he said.

- news.com.au