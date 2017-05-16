More ambulance staff on way for Hawke's Bay

By - Hawkes Bay Today

St John Ambulance has welcomed this week's news that more than $100 million will be included in this year's government Budget to provide double crewing of all emergency ambulance responses, over the next four years.

The Hawke's Bay region will get a share - along with Whanganui and Central South - of 69 more full-time ambulance service roles, out of an increase of 430 frontline jobs nationwide.

The package also introduces a new sustainable funding model to increase St John's baseline funding and to meet growing demand for ambulance services, while addressing historic shortfalls.

"Ending single crewing is one of the most significant developments in our ambulance service history," says St John Ambulance chief executive Peter Bradley.

"We will be able to recruit 430 frontline jobs over four years and provide rural New Zealand with the same crewing levels as urban areas - a move that will save more lives and make it safer for our crews.

"It will also give us the chance to promote from within and for a large number of our volunteer ambulance officers to become paid staff."

Mr Bradley says the funding shows the Government's commitment to ambulance services and recognises St John's unique role in the New Zealand health system.

"It means we'll be in a better position to meet the growing demand for emergency primary care and community health services."

While 375 of these roles will address single crewing, the remaining roles will be to deal with current and future increases in demand.

Mr Bradley says phasing out single-crewed emergency ambulances has been a priority for several years, and the new funding model means St John can now plan for it with certainty.

"Double crewing will benefit patients, especially in rural areas where it means they will receive clinical care while they're being driven to hospital - something that couldn't be done with single crewing. It will make the job safer for our ambulance officers and help reduce fatigue, manual handling injuries and stress."

New Zealand is the only First World ambulance service with single-crewed ambulance responses.

"It will take time to gear up and implement, and the first step is reviewing each station across the country. One size does not fit all and we'll be talking with local communities and our people on the ground to find the best approach in each area."