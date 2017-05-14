12:04pm Mon 15 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Model Hailey Baldwin reveals weird ingredient in face cream

Hailey Baldwin reveals her bizarre beauty regime. Photo / Getty
Hailey Baldwin reveals her bizarre beauty regime. Photo / Getty

Hailey Baldwin has revealed she uses a face cream made from her own blood.

The 20-year-old model visited a dermatologist, who took blood from her own arm and had it filtered through a special machine, before adding it to a custom product, and she has admitted the idea of the lotion is "pretty peculiar".

She said: "I use a lotion from one dermatologist, who came and took blood from my arm.

"It was spun in this machine that separated the blood cells, then they created a cream just for me. I feel like that is pretty peculiar."

The blonde beauty tries to take good care of her skin and admitted she "freaks out" if she ever gets a spot, although she has claimed it doesn't "usually" happen.

Asked what she'd do if she woke up with a spot the day before a show, she said: "I'm so psycho about my skin. First, I'd freak out, like, 'Did that really happen?'

"I take good care of my skin, so it doesn't usually happen.

"I have medicines from dermatologists I can use, but you have to be patient."

When she isn't working, Hailey much prefers to go bare-faced and feels she is at her most beautiful when she doesn't wear any make-up.

The star revealed she prefers going bare faced over wearing makeup. Photo / Getty
The star revealed she prefers going bare faced over wearing makeup. Photo / Getty

She said: "I prefer going natural. I actually think I'm prettier with less make-up.

"[I feel most beautiful] when I'm fresh off a vacation in the summer, when I've worn no make-up every single day, in salt water, and just not trying at all."

However, Hailey has had her fair share of beauty disasters in the past.

She admitted to Look magazine: "Blue eyeshadow and no eyebrows. What was I thinking? I plucked them like crazy when I was younger but they grew back, thank god."

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 15 May 2017 12:14:02 Processing Time: 24ms