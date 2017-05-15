Mother's Day fun run a hit in Tauranga

A Tauranga charity fun run/walk event that supports women's heart health may have to move to another venue after it reached capacity yesterday.

Close to 800 people participated in the Jennian Homes Mother's Day Fun Run/Walk at Kulim Park and set a new record.

Jennian Homes Bay of Plenty director Matt Mackay said last year the event attracted about 300 participants and it might be time to find a new venue.



''It was a bit overwhelming really, we were thinking it might be 400 but seeing everyone come out and support it has been amazing.

''We are thinking we may have outgrown our current venue. That is next year's problem but we are at capacity as far as that goes.

''You go 2.5km up and 2.5km back and the front group are runners and walkers coming in from behind but because of the numbers it came to a bit of a bottleneck.''

Jennian Homes chief operating officer Aidan Jury said the annual event was an incredibly fun way to celebrate Mother's Day and it "is wonderful seeing many women, of all generations, getting out and active in a unique way".

"It is all about raising awareness and women coming together to do something healthy.

"It is important to remember that heart disease could happen to anyone at any age. So it is never too early to start raising awareness about heart health in the younger generations also."

Natasha Ashford-White said the run had become a family tradition which she completed with her mum Pamela and sister Lauren.

The 21-year-old said it was the third time the trio had given it a go.

''We will do anything for mum. She has always been a big runner and has done marathons and triathlons. She loves running and it was a great thing for us to do together for Mother's Day.''

Rio Olympians Ruby Tui (a silver medallist in the women's rugby sevens) and rower Isaac Grainger had also thrown their support behind the Tauranga event and had encouraged women get active and enjoy the event.

In its sixth year, the nationwide event was designed to support the Heart Foundation's "Heart Foundation for Women" campaign.