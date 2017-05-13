National Party promises $59.2 million boost to eliminate single crewing on St John Ambulances

National is promising a major injection into ambulance services to sharpen emergency responses.

The National Party made the announcement at St John Ambulance headquarters in Auckland.

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says a $59.2 million boost will be delivered over four years to eliminate single crewing.

It means callouts normally attended by two ambulances will now be attended by one, consisting of one trained paramedic and a highly trained ambulance staff member.

YesWeCare campaign co-ordinator Simon Oosterman has been fighting to have two qualified ambulance officers on every ambulance for years.

He says at a protest organised to highlight the issue, 200 life-sized cut-outs will be put up to represent the 20,000 health workers who are missing due to underfunding.

- Newstalk ZB