Engineer who died after falling from Middlemore Hospital roof named

The man who died after falling from a roof at Middlemore Hospital was Phillip Williamson.

The 57-year-old engineer was working on top of the South Auckland hospital's main Galbraith building when he fell about 9pm last Wednesday.

He died at the scene.

Police released Williamson's name today.

Williamson's family did not want to comment and Counties Manukau District Health Board spokeswoman Lauren Young refused to answer questions on the worker's death.

"This is now with the coroner. No further information will be released."

A WorkSafe spokesman said the board had told them of the fatal fall on Friday.

"We are making initial inquiries."

Williamson's funeral will take place in the Manukau Memorial Gardens' chapel tomorrow.

- NZ Herald