Hawke's Bay District Health Board on top again

By Anneke Smith - Hawkes Bay Today

Although district health boards throughout New Zealand are showing signs of financial pressure, the Hawke's Bay District Health Board is reported to be in the "green" with a consistent financial performance.

A recent Treasury report found that of all the 20 DHBs in the country, only Hawke's Bay and Counties Manukau had no particular concerns for the five categories of net deficit, balance sheet, planning, productivity and repairs and maintenance.

Hawke's Bay DHB chief executive Dr Kevin Snee said the HBDHB had a "history" of poor financial performance but had been working hard to make key strategic areas such as delivering improved services.

"Over the last seven years we've been able to make some significant planned investments in terms of our infrastructure...some quite important infrastructure investments," he said.

Dr Snee said when a board was in a good financial position it was able to make deliberate investments which further helped its financial situation.

"You can see with some of the organisations that have been consistently in deficit over the years they spend a lot of money and a lot of time focused on driving their costs down. I suppose it's rather than making strategic investments that help you to manage your cost base better."

He said it was a combination of consistent leadership and efforts to reach surpluses year after year that had enabled the HBDHB to invest in infrastructure.

"What we have done here is we have been very focused not just on breaking even but delivering a surplus. We've been conscious of making it the whole organisation's responsibility it's not just the responsibility of management or finance."

The surplus forecast for the 2016-17 year currently sits at $4.5 million although Dr Snee said this would be difficult to achieve if the Ministry of Health does not agree to cover the costs of the Havelock North gastroenteritis outbreak.

Yesterday Dr Snee said the ministry informed the HBDHB last week that it did not intend to cover this cost, which totals over $1 million.

He said the two entities were still in discussion as he had written back to the ministry and asked that it reconsider or at least explain its position.

"It was a significant problem. It cost us over $1 million. You can be expected to cope with half a million but when it gets to $1.1 million, $1.2 million that's inevitably going to have a significant adverse effect on the performance and it's completely out of the blue.

"We think there's a case to answer and we think they should provide us with support."

However, Dr Snee added that even if the surplus forecast is not met, a figure of $3 million would be consistent with most years.

"To put it in perspective I don't think there's any other district health board in the country that's delivered a surplus for seven years running, which we have. So whilst it's less than we wanted it's actually still unusual in the New Zealand context for a DHB delivering a surplus year on year."