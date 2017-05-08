J-Day cannabis event in Whangarei incident-free

By - Northern Advocate

A day organised to advocate the legalisation of medicinal cannabis attracted about 70 people in Whangarei.

J-Day, the J believed to stand for joint, was held at William Fraser Park on Saturday and featured documentaries on medicinal cannabis, speeches, health stalls and live entertainment.

Police were present but no arrests were made.

J-Day organiser Scarlet-Rose, who did not want her last name used, was happy with the turnout and the fact the event was incident-free.

She said cannabis was not smoked at the venue.

Police refused to comment on the benefits of medicinal cannabis advocated by J-Day organisers throughout the country.

"The role of police is to enforce the law and police approach to cannabis has not changed," a spokeswoman said.

"Police officers do however have discretion on how they deal with a range of matters, including cannabis offences, on a case-by-case basis."

The Whangarei District Council gave permission for the event to be held on council land but said it would not tolerate illegal activity.

Scarlet-Rose is a facilitator of Green Aid, an organisation that helps people who need cannabis for medicinal purposes to access it.