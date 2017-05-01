Kiwi model gets 'toxic' breast implants removed

By Rebecca Sullivan

Pete Evans and his wife Nicola Robinson are obsessed with all things paleo.

They don't eat grains, dairy or legumes. They don't drink alcohol and think fluoride is harmful - they even served up the probiotic drink kombucha at their wedding.

The couple are self-anointed paleo diet ambassadors, except for one niggling detail - Robinson has breast implants and a face full of injectables.

It's a double standard not lost on Robinson. She says getting the implants is the "deepest regret of her life" and is having them removed today, reports news.com.au.

"I wasn't leading a natural life, which is why I have two toxic silicon implants attached to my chest," Robinson told Channel 7's Sunday Night program in March.

"You know, I dabbled in fillers, Botox, all sorts of things that were driven by my fear ... to try and make myself feel better."

Robinson told her 38,000 Instagram followers that she was getting her "fake bewbies [sic]" removed today and Evans also took to social media to send her his well wishes.

Most breast implants are made from silicon, says Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons vice president Gazi Hussain.

"They're much safer these days than the implants first used 30 or 40 years ago," Dr Hussain told news.com.au.

"My human gets her fakebewbies explanted 'en bloc' style tomorrow & she really wanted to shave her head in celebration, but she shaved my Earth Suit instead!" #creaturefromloveland A post shared by Nicola Robinson Evans (@nutritionmermaid) on May 1, 2017 at 4:18am PDT

Home SWEET home! I'm well & truly on the mend & feeling filled to the brim with love & gratitude & I'm so positively thankful & blessed to be carrying a much lighter load of unnecessary baggage! #rescuekitty A post shared by Nicola Robinson Evans (@nutritionmermaid) on May 4, 2017 at 9:48pm PDT

"The original implants contained fluid - silicon oil - and if they happened to rupture, that oil could run throughout the body and cause issues.

"Now implants are made from a much thicker gel and even if it did rupture, it's much less likely to, and that gel stays where it is. The implants now have a much more natural feel."

While the removal of breast implants isn't as painful as having them inserted, the recovery may be uncomfortable.

"The surgery can be done as a day procedure, but often it will require drainage tubes," Dr Hussain said.

"You're leaving a space behind and the body often fills that space with blood or body fluid and tubes are put in to drain that fluid. Those tubes may need to be left in for several days, even once the patient has gone home."

An incision around 5-10cm long is usually made underneath the breast, the implant is removed and the skin then sewn back together.

"In women who may not have had much breast tissue to start with, if the implants are sizeable and they have been in for some time, you're definitely going to get thinning of that breast tissue, so you might be slightly flatter," Dr Hussains said.

"Not because you've lost breast tissue, but because it's been flattened and stretched.

"You may need to have further surgery such as a skin tightening procedure or even a breast lift, but those have complications in terms of scars."

If there was a complication with the implant, for instance it had ruptured or the implant moved or some other problem, the procedure is covered by Medicare. But if you're removing it just because you don't like them anymore, it costs around $5000-$10,000.

Dr Hussain says women should think carefully before committing to implants.

"We normally recommend to any woman who is thinking about implants that they are not designed to last your entire life. They may need to have them removed or changed ... they can last around 20 years," he said.

"If you're having implants put in you need to have thought it through seriously and not just want to have them removed in a few years."

- news.com.au