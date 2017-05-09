7:23pm Wed 3 May
Tasty Havelock North treat helps cancer cause

Carol Eivers and Bjorn Schuffelen from Village Green Cafe, Havelock North, where some of the proceeds from their pink macarons will go to the Breast Cancer Foundation during May. Photo/Paul Taylor
Eating something out of the "naughty bits" sections is encouraged at Village Green Cafe, where during the month of May the usual white macarons have taken on a pink tinge.

For every macaron sold this month, $1 will be donated to the national Breast Cancer Foundation.

"It's not keeping with our usual ethos of using food as medicine, but it's helping a healthy cause - it's pretty special," says cafe owner Carol Eivers.

Ms Eivers says supporting the Breast Cancer Foundation is "very close to my heart" as she lost a close friend to the disease last year.

Village Green Cafe is not new to the concept of giving, having donated trays of goodies made by award-winning chef Bjorn Schuffelen to those who suffered from the recent Waimarama fires.

"This is a fantastic cause. We try to support anything local where we can."

Carol says the cafe is classed as a destination venue, so has to do everything "really well" to keep people coming back.

"Our menu keeps evolving - it's a constant work in progress - we keep tweaking it."
Bjorn says they cater for people with allergies, who know they can "come here and they'll have a choice".

The cafe's philosophy is to teach people that health food can be "really tasty," Carol says - "You don't have to miss out."

■ One macaron, $3 - $1 donation to NZBCF; three macarons, $8.50 - $3 donation; six macarons, $16 - $6 donation. Village Green Cafe, 4 Donnelly St, Havelock North.

