Tasty Havelock North treat helps cancer cause

By - Hawkes Bay Today

Eating something out of the "naughty bits" sections is encouraged at Village Green Cafe, where during the month of May the usual white macarons have taken on a pink tinge.

For every macaron sold this month, $1 will be donated to the national Breast Cancer Foundation.

"It's not keeping with our usual ethos of using food as medicine, but it's helping a healthy cause - it's pretty special," says cafe owner Carol Eivers.

Ms Eivers says supporting the Breast Cancer Foundation is "very close to my heart" as she lost a close friend to the disease last year.

Village Green Cafe is not new to the concept of giving, having donated trays of goodies made by award-winning chef Bjorn Schuffelen to those who suffered from the recent Waimarama fires.

"This is a fantastic cause. We try to support anything local where we can."

Carol says the cafe is classed as a destination venue, so has to do everything "really well" to keep people coming back.

"Our menu keeps evolving - it's a constant work in progress - we keep tweaking it."

Bjorn says they cater for people with allergies, who know they can "come here and they'll have a choice".

The cafe's philosophy is to teach people that health food can be "really tasty," Carol says - "You don't have to miss out."

■ One macaron, $3 - $1 donation to NZBCF; three macarons, $8.50 - $3 donation; six macarons, $16 - $6 donation. Village Green Cafe, 4 Donnelly St, Havelock North.