Melbourne woman catches swine flu in China, now fighting for her life

By Luke Costin

A Melbourne grandmother who contracted swine flu while visiting family in China is fighting for life in hospital.

Kerri Cosma contracted the H1N1 influenza virus some time after arriving in China on April 13 and her condition rapidly declined, her husband says on an online fundraiser, according to news.com.au.

The personal trainer was placed in an induced coma in a Nanjing hospital early on April 23, Sam Cosma says.

"Kerri is currently doing really well and is receiving the best care possible. We do not know when she will be stable enough to fly home to Melbourne."

Daughter Emma Madigan said she was told her mother was dying as she was hooked up to a life support machine last Saturday.

She said when tests came back positive for H1N1, her mother was put in full isolation and both doctors and family had to wear full body suits to go into the room.

"It was really distressing to watch," she told 3AW on Monday.

"She's in a much better position than she was in last Saturday."

While the family says travel insurance will cover Cosma's medical costs, they are raising funds to cover loss of wages and the expense of rehabilitation and getting her family to her bedside.

- news.com.au