Auckland District Health Board staff call for more support: survey

By Amy Wiggins

Only 40 per cent of Auckland District Health Board staff say their health does not suffer because of their job while 35 per cent say they do not have enough time to complete their work, according to a new report.

More than 5600 staff (57 per cent) completed the 2016 employee survey carried out by the Auckland District Health Board.

While 70 per cent of employees were happy with their job and 88 per cent would recommend the DHB as a place to be treated, the results showed many staff felt over-worked and under-appreciated.

Only 40 per cent of respondents said their health and wellbeing had not suffered because of their work. About 40 per cent said that it had suffered while the rest remained neutral.

Thirty-five per cent of people said they usually did not have enough time to complete their work while 50 per cent said they did.

Less than half of the respondents said they felt valued, appreciated or proud.

When asked what would help create more good days at work, the most common suggestion was to recruit more staff or have safer staffing levels.

Increasing staffing was suggested by 1920 respondents compared to the next most common suggestion of more car parking and subsidised parking which was mentioned 710 times.

The report summary identified the areas of opportunity as being to review the workload and its impact on employees' health and wellbeing and quality of patient care; more positive behaviours between colleagues and better working teams and services; and more visible and supportive leadership.

Chief human resources officer for the DHB Fiona Michel said it was the first all-employee survey conducted by the organisation, which has 10,000 staff, in 19 years.

"We were delighted with the level of participation... it has given us clear areas for action to keep improving the work experience of our people," she said.

"It is also pleasing to see that we benchmark well against health organisations in New Zealand and the UK who have used similar methodology.

"We recognise there is room for improvement and have several initiatives. We will be continuing to improve the areas that have been identified, as well as encouraging open communication with our people so we can work together to ensure Auckland DHB remains a desirable, and fulfilling place to work."

New Zealand Nurses Organisation chief executive Memo Musa said two recent member surveys reflected the survey findings.

"Nurses are running to keep up and subsequently care rationing which leads to low morale," he said.

"All these issues are a symptom of an underfunded health system where services become too lean. This environment risks patient safety and also makes the profession less attractive to nurses."

Executive director of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists Ian Powell said the figures were not an Auckland specific phenomenon and was consistent with what he was hearing from elsewhere in the country.

A survey carried out by the association, which represents senior doctors and dentists, last year found about half of all hospital specialists were displaying the symptoms of burnout.

The number of staff who reported feeling undervalued and unappreciated was also consistent with a study the association had carried out.

He said if people were unhappy with their job they were more likely to consider going elsewhere or retiring earlier.

"Given the fully stretched workforce, that's the last thing we need," he said.

Primary Services Association spokesman Simon Oosterman said the results were also consistent with the findings of surveys the union had carried out.

Because health professionals cared about their patients it was not surprising 95 per cent were willing to go the extra mile despite the fact less than half felt valued, he said.

Fiona Hewitt, managing partner at HR consultancy Grafton, said although some of the results were not amazing, they weren't out of step with other large organisations.

"The sign of a good healthy organisation is an organisation that asks what their staff are feeling," she said. "They are really pro-actively working towards building a healthier, more positive environment."

- NZ Herald