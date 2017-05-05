Lee-Anne Wann: Why you should always eat a high-protein breakfast

We all know we should eat breakfast but often we don't, are too busy or don't know what to have.

Studies show that eating a high-protein breakfast daily is one of the smartest dietary habits you can adopt and it is something I start all of my clients with from athletes to busy mums, celebrities and corporates. Now I am always a big fan of understanding and knowing the reasons behind things, so here are five reasons why you should choose a high-protein breakfast.

1. Decreases hunger until lunchtime

A study in the European Journal of Nutrition compared hunger ratings and desire to eat after three types of breakfast: 1) eggs on toast, 2) cornflakes with milk and toast, or 3) a croissant and orange juice. Results showed that the breakfast containing eggs produced much less hunger and a lower desire to eat after breakfast than the two higher- carbohydrate options. The participants who had the egg breakfast ate much less at lunch and dinner, and they ended up eating between 150 and 300 calories less over the whole day than the cereal and croissant groups.

2. Increases reaction time and improves decision-making capabilities

Protein-rich breakfasts will elevate the neurotransmitters dopamine and acetylcholine to motivate you to train and increase brain function throughout the day. In contrast, carb-rich breakfasts will favour an increase in serotonin, leading to a sedative effect.

3. Improves mood, reduces irritability and depression

People who eat breakfast have lower rates of depression and a better all-around quality of life. Research shows that eating breakfast improves mood levels and decreases irritability levels throughout the day.

Continued below.

Related Content 80-year-old personal trainer teaches clients to stay in fighting shape Teen with 30J bust undergoes reduction at 15-years-old Nutritionist reveals the healthiest meals to order at every kind of restaurant from Mexican to Thai

4. You'll be leaner

There is significant evidence that people who skip breakfast are more likely to be obese. When diet composition is analysed through the use of food diaries, researchers find that people who eat breakfast consume a better diet and macronutrient profile. Plus, breakfast eaters consume fewer calories over the whole day than those who omit it.

5. You can raise your risk of getting diabetes or becoming insulin-resistant

Skipping breakfast and other meals can lead to the body's cells becoming less sensitive to insulin. Insulin is a hormone that carries sugar around in the blood, taking it to be used as energy in cells or converting it to fat for storage. When you skip meals and the cell receptors become less sensitive or resistant to insulin, it leads to excess sugar floating around in the bloodstream. The body then tries to produce more insulin to get sugar into the resistant cells. This creates a problematic cyclical pattern resulting in weight gain, insulin sensitivity, and ultimately diabetes. Obesity and diabetes rates are 50 per cent lower in breakfast-eaters compared to breakfast skippers. According to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

BREAKFAST IDEAS

SUPER FAST

1. Mixed nuts with blueberries and coconut shavings

2. Protein smoothie shake

3. Glass of coconut milk and a handful of walnuts

FAST

1. Boiled eggs with a diced tomato or a sliced avocado

2. Sourdough toast with mashed boiled egg and butter

3. Quinoa cracker with almond butter or cottage cheese sprinkled with cinnamon

PLANNED

1. Left-over dinner meats (baked salmon, chicken, meat patties) with a handful of nuts

2. Quiche cups to go - eggs, spinach, peppers, cheese. Baked in muffin tins, frozen for when you need

3. Frittata - make the night before by stir-frying onions, vegetables and eggs, cook in the oven and slice as you go

LUXURY

1. Eating out at a cafe? Go for poached eggs, mushrooms, avocado

2. Omelette with spinach, mushrooms, onions

3. Almond flour pancakes with blueberries

- NZ Herald