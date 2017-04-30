How you can get fit in five minutes while making dinner

By Imogen Blake for Mail Online

We spend between six and 13 hours a week cooking in the kitchen, according to research.

But a hefty chunk of that time is spent waiting for our food to cook through, for the oven to pre-heat, or for the pot to boil.

Experts have come up with a way to fill that time productively by performing some simple five-minute workouts - and they could even help you have a more relaxing day and evening, report the Daily Mail.

If you struggle to fit exercise into your daily routine, doing these easy beginner's workout routines will help you to be active for at least a few minutes every day.

Yoga instructor Britt McVicar and physical therapist Erika Mundinger told The Kitchn that doing these moves could improve both your mental and physical health, helping to undo the damage caused by sitting down at a desk and letting you unwind to enjoy an evening of relaxation.

These are the best mini workouts to try next time you find yourself waiting for your food to cook with nothing else to do.

1. SINK SQUATS

Stand at the sink and rest your hands on the counter. Keeping your back straight, bend your knees and lower yourself into a sitting position.

Stand up straight again and repeat until you need to pay attention to your cooking again.

For fitness fanatics, add weights or jumps to your routine.

2. STAR JUMPS

This is an easy but high-impact exercise to perform while you're waiting around in the kitchen.

Simply jump in the air, spreading your legs and arms out in a star shape as you do so, and repeat for 40 seconds, before taking a 20 second rest.

3. WALL PUSH-UPS

A full push-up might be too intense while you're simply waiting for the kettle or pot to boil, so try this light version of the high-impact exercise instead.

Face a wall and stand a little further than an arm's length away from it.

Then lean your body with your palms flat against the wall at shoulder height before pushing into the wall and back out again.

4. LUNGES

If your kitchen is large enough, try performing some simple lunges across the space.

Keeping your upper body straight and engaging your core, step forward with one leg until both knees are bent at a 90 degree right angle.

Repeat across your kitchen before turning around and lunging the other way.

5. LOCUST POSE

If you are a yoga enthusiast, performing your favourite poses is a good way to while away the time in your kitchen.

But if you are a beginner, start off with the simple but core-strengthening locust pose.

Lie on the floor (on a mat preferably) and exhale, lifting your head up, stretching your arms backwards behind you and lifting your legs into the air. Hold for two to six breaths before relaxing. Repeat.

