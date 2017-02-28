How much do you know about your deodorant?

Sometimes the cosmetics industry is glamorous, sometimes it's not. Lipsticks and eyeshadows are one thing, but do you ever think about your deodorant?

Emma Dowling, from cosmetics retailer Organic Index, has given it quite a bit of thought, and says most people would be surprised what it contains.

"Aluminium is a key component of most of your supermarket-shelf deodorants. It's typically a very harsh substance, and at the same time aluminium mining is responsible for swathes of destruction of rainforests in places like South America.

"Same with petroleum products. They're usually slicked onto the skin and yes, they do retain moisture, but they also don't allow your skin to breathe.

"We actually need to sweat, it's not the sweat that smells but the bacteria, and aluminium compounds don't allow us to sweat."

She said it's especially bad for women, as they're more likely to shave under their arms and immediately plug up the pores of the new skin with deodorants.

Together with her sisters Rebecca Medcalf and Melissa Krueger, Ms Dowling aims to inspire consumers to choose natural, cruelty-free body products.

Eight months ago, their launched their website, and they've opened their first store at Paddington, a trendy suburb in central Brisbane.

They stock natural cosmetics made in Australia and New Zealand, and Ms Dowling said they're actively looking for their second store.

"We know every single person that stocks with us, and the work they've put into their products, and why they're effective. They try to nourish you, not cover you up."

American non-profit, Environmental Working Group, published a survey in 2015 revealing the average woman applies 168 chemicals to their faces and bodies every day in the form of cosmetics, perfumes and personal care products.

Assuming those results are comparable to Australian women, while some chemicals are harmless, there's little doubt others are bad for you.

In fact, according to a 2013 study by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, there is "robust" evidence linking "toxic environmental agents" to "adverse reproductive and developmental health outcomes".

"We're not about scaring people off chemicals, but lightening that toxic burden. It's just about knowing what's in your products," Ms Dowling said.

If you do choose to switch to organic cosmetics, the first step is cleaning out your skin and getting rid of the chemical residue left in your pores.

Let's continue with the deodorant example.

"So a nice way to detox your pits is to use a mixture of bentonite clay, which really helps to draw out toxins, and add half a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. It's full of beneficial probiotics and it's PH balancing," Ms Dowling said.

She explained the best way to use it is to add water, then apply the mixture under your arms every morning and night for 5-10 minutes before washing it off.

"Then I'd apply something antibacterial like coconut oil and maybe even a hemp oil, perhaps, because coconut oil is actually used in some natural deodorants.

"Then you want to slowly start introducing back in a natural deodorant."

She explained that unlike their supermarket counterparts, natural deodorants address the issue of smelly bacteria while letting your body sweat freely.

"It's just about finding the brand of deodorant that works for you."

This advice is intended to be general in nature.

- news.com.au