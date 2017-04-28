Bullied teen reveals new bikini body after suffering from anorexia

A teen who was driven to anorexia as she thought 'being skinny would make her more attractive' has revealed her new body after turning her life around to become a fitness instructor.



Gabrielle Paice became 'obsessed' with her weight after being teased through her childhood and dropped to six stone as she thought this would make her seem more attractive and popular.



The 19-year-old was told she looked 'ill' but despite surviving on a daily diet of 600 calories she continued to run on a treadmill an hour a day - and would force herself to do more if she ate a biscuit.



However, after suffering from hair loss and doctors warning her that she was giving herself low blood pressure, Gabrielle decided it was time to make a change.



Now, she owes her recovery to her new career as a personal trainer, which has encouraged her to make new friends but also maintain a healthy weight of nine stone.





And in her new career as a personal trainer, Gabrielle hopes she can spot others who may be struggling with their weight and offer first-hand advice.



Gabrielle, from Plymouth, in Devon, said: "I was obsessed with my weight and it was really stressful because I was putting a lot of pressure on myself.



"I used to get picked on a lot for my long nose.

It would make me cry a lot. I never wanted to go to school. I had such low confidence.



"I wasn't bullied because I was fat but it drove me to lose the weight. I thought being skinny would make me seem more attractive to everyone.



"I really wanted to be thin but every time I looked at myself I thought I was fat. I would weigh myself every day and look in the mirror all the time. I would class it as anorexia.



"I thought that it looked good to be that thin and I did find that I was getting more popular after my weight loss.



"But when my friends would ask me to go out for a meal I never would because I would have to research every single item of food on the menu.



"When I went on holiday I had to exercise every day and I would watch what I eat and drink but now I can just relax and enjoy myself."





Gabrielle began dramatically losing weight in 2014 and dropped down to 6st 10lbs and a size four by 2015.

After suffering from hair loss, bad skin and being prone to pain and bruising, she visited a doctor who told her she was underweight with low blood pressure.



Gabrielle said: "Everyone kept telling me I looked ill and that I wasn't acting like myself anymore but I wouldn't listen to them.



"I would run on the treadmill for an hour every day and I would have to do extra time if I ate something like a biscuit.



"I became completely drained and had no energy. This is when I knew I needed to make a change. I decided to start going to the gym and I got a personal trainer."



In February 2016 Gabrielle joined a gym and swapped cardio exercise for weight lifting and began eating a healthier diet and now weighs a healthy nine stone.





Gabrielle said: "I have had a complete transformation and I actually have a social life now. I eat what I want but in moderation. I don't deprive myself anymore.



"I think it's an ongoing process and sometimes I will still be cautious about eating some things but I'm a lot better now.



"After my transformation I decided I wanted to help others and this inspired me to become a personal trainer.



"I'm much more positive now. Being a personal trainer encouraged me to make a lot of friends. I feel a lot more confident in myself now.



"When I see someone struggling with their weight and I can tell that they're going in the direction I went in I try to talk to them about it.



"However, when you're in that frame of mind it's really hard to listen to what people are saying. I just want people to love themselves."

