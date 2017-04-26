Teeth brushing tips from the top celebrity dentist

Oral hygiene is critical for our overall health.

Far from being just cosmetic, tooth decay has even been linked to heart disease.

Yet, with conflicting advice, it can be difficult to know how best to care for your teeth, according to the Daily Mail.

Celebrity dentist Dr Richard Marques, known as "The King of Smiles", has shared his top tips for a stunning smile.

Starting with the burning question - what water temperature should you brush with?

While cold water may be the usual temperature of choice, Dr Marques recommends those suffering sensitivity may do better with warm, The Sun reported.

The London-based dentist said: "Cold is the normal type of water to use when brushing your teeth as it has that refreshing and clarifying feeling, although warm water can be good if you have sensitive teeth."

Dr Marques added very hot water should be avoided.

He said: "Very hot water can damage the bristles of your toothbrush in the long term, as well as the added risk of burning your mouth."

To keep your smile stunning, Dr Marques has shared his top tips for caring for your teeth:

Continued below.

Related Content Raw food queen Lauren Glucina's new dessert venture Happy birthday QEII: 15 high tea recipes Why false eyelashes are everywhere

1. Use an electric toothbrush

Electric toothbrushes are the most effective way of cleaning your teeth and stop you brushing too hard.

2. Brush twice a day

Brush every morning and just before bed for at least two minutes. Stop after three minutes to prevent wearing the teeth away.

3. Clean between the teeth

Use interdental brushes or floss at least once a day to prevent a build-up of plaque between the teeth.

4. Use a manual brush right

Electric is best, but if you use an manual brush, angle it a 45-degree angle towards the gum and use small circular motions that cover all exposed areas.

5. Apply the right pressure

Brushing too rigorously can wear down the enamel, but too gently will fail to remove plaque.

6. Brush through bleeding gums

Bleeding gums may be off-putting, but they will eventually become less inflamed and healthier.

7. Swish around a mouthwash

Use a nonalcoholic fluoride-containing mouthwash after every brush. Avoid rinsing with water as this washes toothpaste away.

8. Rinse with coconut oil

This helps to remove plaque and bacteria from between the teeth.

9. Be careful with whitening toothpastes

Opt for natural ingredients such as calcium carbonate and silica.

10. Get friendly with your dentist

Have a check-up every six months to remove the damage you cannot undo yourself.

This comes after scientists from the University of Illinois found sucking on five sugar-free mints a day could repair damage to teeth.

As well as refreshing the breath, the mints may protect teeth between brushes.

- Daily Mail