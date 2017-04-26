2:51pm Wed 26 April
Stomach-churning: Lump on man's face erupts when squeezed

By Ben Walley

Look away now if you're squeamish! This is the stomach-churning moment a wife popped her husband's big red spot.

As Khristina Powell squeezes the angry zit in the middle of hubby Wade's cheek, he winces in pain before it suddenly erupts with streams of yellow pus.

It takes Khristina nearly three minutes to squeeze the spot dry, as gungy-looking pus and blood spurt out of the pimple.

Wade, 28, said: "I'd had the spot on my cheek for over four years.

"It was an instant relief when it was over."

- NZ Herald

