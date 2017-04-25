Kiwi sexological bodyworker reveals benefits of orgasmic yoga

By Anneta Konstantinides

What if you could generate sexual energy inside yourself simply with some deep breaths, movements and music?

According to the sensual bodyworker Ellie Wilde, 46, from Tauranga, New Zealand, you can, and this orgasmic yoga could be the key to unleashing our erotic energy - without us even having to lift a finger.

Orgasmic yoga isn't about how perfectly aligned your downward dog is, or how far you can take your back bend.

All you need to begin is some good music, a comfortable carpet, and the desire to unleash your inhibitions.

"Just start moving the body in a way that feels really good," Ellie told Daily Mail Australia.

"It's about what feels good in the body, rather than following a stretch yoga practice.'

The next step is the breathing which - much like in the yoga practices we may be more familiar with - needs to be deep.

Ellie claims that humans have learned to "breathe shallowly" in an attempt not to "feel as much".

"Most of us have learned to suppress our emotional energy and our erotic energy because it's not socially acceptable," she continued.

"But, by breathing deeper continuously, we really start to feel a lot more."

"And if you do that solidly for 15 minutes, you will start to feel a whole lot differently than you did 15 minutes ago - especially if you're moving your body in a way the whole time that feels really, really good."

Ellie suggests doing a 15-minute orgasmic yoga session every day for a week to really see how much it can change your mindset.

"It really magnifies your capacity to feel and you start to feel more connected to yourself, to your body, to your feelings," she said.

"You'll start to experience life more thorough your body than your mind, and you'll start to notice sensation a lot more."

"Everything becomes a lot more sensual."

Orgasmic yoga is just one of the methods Ellie uses to help men, women and couples in her role as a sexological body worker.

The 46-year-old holds sessions, as well as group retreats, that teach everything from erotic massage, ecstatic breathing and awakening the feminine sexual essence.

Ellie said there are many misconceptions circulating around sexological body work, revealing that she does not have sex, including oral, with any of her clients.

But there is touch involved, with Ellie revealing that she believes it helps people connect

"more deeply with what's happening on a subconscious level".

"Some people don't experience emotion until they're touched," she said. "It helps unlock material that's stopping people from feeling connected to themselves or another person."

Ellie calls this process "dearmouring", knocking down the walls that her clients have built up after years of unsatisfying, or even abusive, sexual experiences.

It is something that she has often found in busy couples that have become disconnected with the stress of work and children.

"The quality of their lovemaking goes downhill and they don't spend the time and energy to make it really special and beautiful," she said.

"So people get stuck in patterns and it becomes boring and quite often the women will just give up and they don't want to have sex as often anymore."

Ellie helps women to get reconnected to "what she actually wants", helping her figure out what "desires aren't being met".

She then has the couple get in touch with 'what they both want' by having them provide what their partner wants to receive for an hour, as long as its consensual.

"If one person wants something and the other doesn't want to give it, they need to renegotiate," she explained.

"When we're doing stuff out of obligation, it has an impact on our lives. Sooner or later we'll start to feel tired, depleted, and resentful."

"It's about getting honest about what you want, and what you can actually give."

- NZ Herald