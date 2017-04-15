How to eat your way to a stress-free life

By Imogen Blake for Mail Online

It's all too tempting when you're stressed to reach immediately for the salty snacks or sugary treats.

But instead of diving for the comfort foods, there are much healthier options that will help you de-stress much more effectively, according to the Daily Mail.

You don't have to give up indulgent foods altogether though, as experts reveal that cheese will help calm you down very quickly.

RED KIDNEY BEANS

"These beans add a healthy dose of zinc to your diet", the experts at nutrition tracking website Nutracheck said.

"Low levels of this mineral have been linked to increased risk of depression and reduced responsiveness to depression treatment.

"Ensuring you have an adequate intake of zinc can help balance mood and possibly your ability to manage stress better."

CHEESE

"Provides a good dose of tryptophan, an amino acid which is turned into serotonin in the body," The experts revealed.

"Serotonin is a neurotransmitter which plays an important role in mood control."



SPINACH

"'Rich in folate, this leafy green can help stabilise your mood.

"Studies show a link between folate deficiency and increased risk of depression."

SALMON

"Farmed salmon in particular is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids.

"This type of fatty acid has anti-inflammatory effects which are believed to help reduce some of the risk factors associated with developing anxiety. Less anxiety equals less stress."

ALMONDS

"These are a great source of magnesium. This mineral plays a role in converting tryptophan into serotonin.

"As mentioned above, serotonin plays an important role in mood control and can affect how calm and relaxed you feel."

CAMOMILE TEA

"Camomile tea has been linked to several health benefits, including reduced anxiety and depression.

"Try a cup when you need to calm down."

- Daily Mail