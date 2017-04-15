Kelly Clarkson accused of child abuse after feeding daughter Nutella

Singer Kelly Clarkson has been accused of child abuse for giving her daughter Nutella.

The American Idol singer gave her daughter, River Rose, a taste of the hazelnut-chocolate spread for the first time and posted the video on Instagram, reported news.com.au.

In the video, the toddler takes a bite of a Nutella-smeared piece of bread for the first time.

River's first Nutella experience. It should have been via crepe but toast was easier #nutellagoodness #australiagoodness A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 8, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

"River, do you like Nutella?" Clarkson asks.

"Yeah," the two-year-old replies happily.

The video went viral and caused a firestorm of criticism on social media.

Continued below.

Related Content Coolest celebrity beauty looks Sunday dessert: Chocolate espresso mousse Get healthy with these superfood recipes

One user quipped: "Nutella is PACKED with sugars. Don't make your kids blow up."

"Nutella is hella bad for you," another person agreed.

The most vicious comments came from a user who called Clarkson's actions "child abuse".

"Giving food like this to a child is child abuse," they wrote.

Happy 1st Birthday to our sweet little boy!! #RemyB #BlackstockCampgrounds #ILoveHim A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

Other online trolls falsely claimed that Nutella had been "confirmed to give cancer".

River Rose is Kelly's first child. She and husband Brandon Blackstock also share son Remington, who will turn one this month.

- news.com.au