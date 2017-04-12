Police policy banning recruits on anti-depressants should be reviewed: Health Minister Jonathan Coleman

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman has encouraged police to review a policy that excludes people on anti-depressants from becoming police officers.

The police policy lists current use of psychotropic medication, such as medication to treat depression or anxiety, as a medical exclusion.

Asked about the policy today, Coleman said "people can function perfectly well while on anti-depressants" and he would encourage police to "have a look at" the policy.

The comments come after Labour's police spokesman Stuart Nash on Monday apologised for backing the policy.

Nash had been asked about the policy and said he agreed with it, saying it could protect such people from harmful conditions.

"I think there are enough people out there who would make brilliant police officers without any existing mental health condition," he told Fairfax.

"Do we want someone with an existing mental health condition in the police force, considering the high degree of stress, week-in, week-out that a lot of these officers face?"

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Stuart Robinson criticised that view as "simple-minded and unacceptable", and this afternoon Nash responded - taking to Twitter to say "I got this wrong".

"Should have consulted the experts first," he wrote. "My sincere apologies."

Prime Minister Bill English steered clear of the issue at his regular post-Cabinet press conference on Monday, refusing to say what his view on the policy was.

