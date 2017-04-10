Toby Matthews who has usher syndrome gets dream holiday to South Africa

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Ten-year-old Toby Matthews will get his trip to Africa and more, after the community rallied to raise more than $13,000 for him.

He is deaf and has recently learned he is also going blind, because of an incurable genetic condition.

His father, Logan Matthews, wanted to take Toby to Africa in May to help build a school for children in Zimbabwe, and see wild animals there before his vision goes.

Since Toby's story was published in The Star last week, he said donations had poured in, raising enough to pay for the trip and leave more left over.

He said the family had been blown away as they watched donations add up on the Givealittle page over the weekend.

"I told Toby when it got to 100 people who had given money, and he was like, what, there are 100 people that want to help me?" Mr Matthews said.

Other offers had also arrived, including from builders and a firefighter who offered to let Toby visit for a day.

Toby wanted to be a firefighter, or a builder like his dad, but the amount he can do is limited as his vision is tunnelling.

Mr Matthews said they wanted to give Toby as many experiences as possible while his vision lasted, which could be years or just months.

He said the extra money donated would allow the family to do more with Toby, and they were planning things like a trip to Rainbow's End while in Auckland for treatment.

- Christchurch Star