Natural Products NZ urges Kiwis to consult with doctors after anaphylaxis warning

A natural health organisation says taking a product Medsafe warned could cause anaphylaxis is "a common sense thing".

Last month Medsafe released an alert communication reminding consumers and healthcare professionals products containing the ingredient andrographis had the potential to cause serious allergic reactions.

Natural Products New Zealand corporate affairs director Alison Quesnel said there would always be people who reacted to ingredients: "It's just like peanuts".

"This is a seriously ancient remedy for colds and upper respiratory problems ... But what this is really about is consulting your health professional as you would taking anything whether it's a natural product or a drug."

Quesnel said the immunologist who reported anaphylaxis in two patients had "taken a very responsible attitude reporting it".

The director said she wasn't aware of any sales of products containing the ingredient that had been affected due to Medsafe's warning.



"It's commonly used in immunity products ... I wouldn't imagine people who do buy it stopping, some people swear by it."

Quesnel said when warnings emerged about natural products suppliers took responsible attitudes and reviewed products.

"With any publicity of natural products there will always be a meeting and review, just to make sure everything's more perfect than it already is."

She added people needed to understand products made in New Zealand were made under

under good manufacturing practices, "despite the fact we don't have regulation here".

"We have a very high international standard, which is not required by our own government, but we produce some of the most ethical and high quality products in the world."

She attributed an increase in overseas ordering of New Zealand natural products to that reputation.

There was no requirement for labelling potential for allergic reactions unless noted under the Dietary Supplements Regulations 1985, she said.

"Most companies do publish an indication ... [For example], you're not advised to take this if you're already taking this drug."

Blackmores is one of a number of brands sold in New Zealand that includes andrographis.

Director at Blackmores Institute Dr Lesley Braun said andrographis was an active ingredient in their Immuno Shield formulation.

"The Australian formulation of this product has been in our range for 15 years. In that time, we have sold more than 27 million doses and it is generally a well-tolerated ingredient."

Braun said allergic reactions could come from exposure to any natural compound, so the warning was a timely reminder to consumers of the signs to look for.



"Anaphylactic responses are idiosyncratic and unpredictable reactions that are extremely rare ... I'd suggest anyone who has been taking a product containing andrographis without a negative reaction is unlikely to be allergic and can continue use with confidence."

Natural health products are not assessed or reviewed by Medsafe.

The organisation confirmed no action would be taken with regards to products that continued to include andrographis.

