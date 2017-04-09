Actor Samuel Johnson's 40-year-old sister, Connie, makes heartbreaking decision to stop cancer treatment

By Fiona Connor

Actor Samuel Johnson's terminally ill sister, Connie, has made the heartbreaking decision to end all cancer treatment after battling with the disease for years.

The 40-year-old from Canberra suffered bone cancer at age 11, a tumour in her womb at 22 and was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago.

Ms Johnson said after a double mastectomy and gruelling rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, the side effects have become harsher and harder to ignore.

"So that's 10 to 11 years of cancer treatment in a 40-year lifespan and I guess my organs are just saying, 'No more. No more'," the mother-of-two told the Canberra Times.

In December, Ms Johnson penned a moving Facebook post about her struggle with the disease, saying there are days she gets 'fed up'.

"Most days I can see the bright side, most of the time I feel grateful for what I have, but there are days when I just get fed up," she wrote on the Love Your Sister Facebook page.

"The hot flushes are unbearable and the night sweats so bad that I sometimes have to change all of my bedding several times a night. I now have to wear continence aids because I keep wetting myself.

"The vomiting is unpredictable, I don't know if I will keep down each meal. My legs are swelling so much that I can't walk, so I have to wear compression bandages that are tight, difficult to put on, expensive and hot (and not terribly attractive).

Continued below.

Related Content Te Kiri Gold investigation: Selling hope of a cancer cure - Inside 'magic water' factory Sick boy's final miracle for his mother revealed in heartbreaking Facebook post Te Kiri Gold investigation: Medical experts versus hope

At one stage things were so bad Ms Johnson covered all the mirrors in her home so she didn't 'accidentally' see the 'brutal reminder' of her illness.

Ms Johnson is the co-founder of the charity Love Your Sister with her brother and her current cancer diagnosis is her third.

Ms Johnson hopes to make another one million dollars for breast cancer awareness and research and on May 10th the Big Heart Project.

The campaign has been collecting five cent coins and on the day will use to them to form a giant love heart.

Schools around the country are already involved, hosting 'Five Cent Friday' as part of the initiative.

She said this will be her final thank you to supporters, who have already helped raise over $2.1 million dollars towards breast cancer.

Over 2013 - 2014 her brother, Samuel, raised over one and a half million dollars by uni-cycling across Australia - breaking the then-Guinness World Record for the most distance travelled on a one wheeler.

On the Love Your Sister page - which has over 370,000 likes - the Canberra woman said that Carrie Bickmore will be covering the day with night show The Project.

Ms Johnson said: "With the might of The Project behind us on the big day, we might just crack that magic million dollar mark?? And there's no force greater than us village mums, right?"

- Daily Mail