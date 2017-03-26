Zoe Hardman: 'I saved my baby's life just days after course'

A British radio presenter has revealed the moment of sheer terror when she had to use first aid to save her baby's life - just five days after taking a course.

Heart FM presenter Zoe Hardman, 34, described the incident as "the worst thing that could ever happen to a parent" when baby Luna, now six months old, suffered a seizure in January, reports the Daily Mail.

She says: "I had wanted to do a first aid course since before Luna was born and I finally got round to it one Monday."

The following Saturday, Zoe was home alone with Luna and stepdaughter Isla, three, as her rugby-player partner Paul Doran Jones, 31, was away.

A post shared by Paul Doran Jones (@pauldoranjones) on Mar 26, 2017 at 2:00am PDT

"I heard this horrible noise on the baby monitor from the nursery, and bolted over there.

"Luna was shaking and convulsing. She was deathly pale and was having problems breathing. If I hadn't had the course, I wouldn't have known what to do and would probably have panicked and clung on to her, which can be dangerous.

"But then the training kicked in and I knew I needed to stay calm. I put her on the floor in the recovery position and called 999."

These two literally breaks my heart #lunabug #daddy A post shared by Zoe Hardman (@zoehardman) on Apr 1, 2017 at 3:06am PDT

Emergency help arrived in minutes, and they were all rushed to hospital.

A urine infection and a fever peak of 40C are believed to have triggered the seizure.



Luna is now well, but Zoe says: "If I hadn't known what to do when she had the seizure, it could have been so much worse. It was so lucky that I'd had first aid training."

