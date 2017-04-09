Te Kiri Gold investigation: Selling hope of a cancer cure - Inside 'magic water' factory

By Carolyne Meng-Yee

Cancer patients are drinking a water, chlorine and sodium mix produced by a Taranaki farmer with no medical background who calls it a ‘game changer’ in treatment of the disease. Carolyne Meng-Yee went to meet him.

Vernon Coxhead walks down the path and unlocks the door of his secure factory.

Inside, you're reminded of the DIY lab in TV's Breaking Bad. There's the whiff of fresh, white paint drying on the walls, water pumped through clear hosing by electric currents and a floor-to-ceiling wall of plastic white containers.

The containers are waiting to be filled, stamped with the new Te Kiri Gold logo, a symbol of hope - designed by Coxhead - that will be couriered to cancer sufferers around the world.

Before we get down to business the jovial cow cocky insists we have a cappuccino ("cuppakeeno" as he pronounces it) from his shiny, new Nespresso machine.

"This is the only new thing we bought for the office. I know you Aucklanders like your cappuccinos."

Before we can take a first sip, there's a knock at the door. It's opened to three smiling faces armed with home-baked brownies.

"These are the girls from Okato," says Coxhead. "They come for morning tea every Thursday."

They were early converts to Te Kiri Gold and swear by it.

None of them wants to be identified but each has their own story of renewal.

One woman with terminal liver cancer says drinking Te Kiri Gold makes her "feel great".

Her friend has multiple sclerosis and is in a wheelchair. She says although the water tastes like "Janola and salt" she can feel new sensation in her feet.

Their friend was at death's door at the end of last year but after four weeks of drinking Te Kiri Gold claims she's well enough to be operated on.

Coxhead wasn't expecting a visit from the Herald on Sunday. We turned up at his base in Opunake, 60km south of New Plymouth around the Taranaki coast road, uninvited. The arrival of the girls from Okato wasn't for our benefit.

The trio heard about Te Kiri Gold by "word of mouth", the way he likes it. "We have people turning up every day. I don't advertise. They see we are normal people trying to do the best we can."

Coxhead says most of his clients are terminal and have exhausted all medical treatments.

"They are desperate, they've been told to get their affairs in order. So what do you do? You have to help them."

Te Kiri Gold's website says it's an "an organic liquid, manufactured from the same ingredients and in a similar manner, to the way that your body creates your immune system components".

It also notes: "Any claims of improvement in well-being, tumour reduction or cancer remission on this site are made by people whom have taken TKG and not by staff or shareholders of Te Kiri Gold."

Its efficacy is unproven.

So too its safety. A test commissioned by the Herald on Sunday and carried out by Hill Laboratories, which has the seal of International Accreditation New Zealand, found it did not meet New Zealand's safe drinking water standards and contained high amounts of free chlorine and salt.

Analysis of the results by Dr Nick Kim, from Massey University's school of public health, concluded the sample tested contained 220 times the amount of free chlorine found in drinking water.

Drinking the maximum recommended daily dose -- 600ml -- for the full eight-week programme would see consumers digest half a kilo of salt, which could be harmful to kidneys, heart and blood pressure.

Kim says the sample contained the same free chlorine content as a 3 per cent solution of household bleach.

Coxhead says the chlorine used in Te Kiri Gold (hypochlorous acid) is different to the free chlorine tested in the laboratory.

Kim says it's the "same thing and the level was still high".

A list of instructions that comes with postal orders says the water starts killing cancer cells immediately and patients will "feel better" for the first days.

But there is a warning symptoms could worsen between day three and week four.

"We believe this is caused by the breakdown of cancer cells and the body's need to process and excrete toxins being released," the instructions say.

Kim says that if hypochlorite gets into the bloodstream it could kill cells relatively indiscriminately - it could kill some cancer cells but damage ordinary cells too.

Although he prefers the "word of mouth" approach, Coxhead made an exception for fellow farmer Sir Colin Meads.

"It broke my heart when I saw the Pinetree was about to fall. I knew I could help him so I did.

"My son said, 'Dad, you're not taking him a bottle of TKG, you're taking him a bottle of life'."

Sir Colin told the Herald on Sunday last month that the water tasted "bloody terrible -- like drinking water from a chlorinated swimming pool".

But Sir Colin is adamant the "magic water" has improved his quality of life.

"I was in a bad way for a long time. I couldn't walk 20 yards without falling over."

Coxhead says generally speaking his clients are terminal and have been through cancer treatment.

"A lady who had cervical cancer drank the water and was clear in 10 days.

"Another man with a melanoma on the top of his head, so bad you could see his skull. After drinking TKG for three weeks he came back, took his hat off -- it was gone."

Coxhead, 54, says Te Kiri Gold changes the molecular structure of the immune system so the water can penetrate to the bone, then to the cancer cells.

Kim's analysis concludes that analytical chemistry measurements cannot detect any "mystical properties that the solution might be held to possess, such as ability to alter the quantum structure of the water".

The Ministry of Health says any product making therapeutic claims is regulated under the Medicines Act 1981.

The act says any medicine must undergo a rigorous assessment and gain approval for use before it can be generally supplied and advertised in New Zealand. It says Te Kiri Gold has not been through a clinical trial or submitted an application for one.

Cancer Society medical director Dr Chris Jackson says because Te Kiri Gold is not licensed the society would not recommend it.

"Any organisation selling a medical treatment that claims to cure cancer, before they have been through clinical trials to ... prove safety and effectiveness, is misleading and potentially dangerous."

Consumer New Zealand says all companies have a legal obligation to ensure their products are safe. Companies that mislead consumers about a product's benefits face fines of up to $600,000 under the Fair Trading Act.

Coxhead describes talks with the Ministry of Health as "encouraging".

"Because it's not a drug it can't be in a medical trial. This is a part of our natural body -- it's not a drug."

He says consumers sign an informed consent form containing medical details that is monitored closely by Coxhead and Doctor Mitch Feller, his business partner.

"We don't want to hurt anybody, we know it's intrinsically safe.

"We also don't want to break the law."

The full eight-week programme costs about $1600.

Coxhead says he agonised about having to charge but can't afford to give it away.

Asked whether it's ethical and moral to potentially be giving false hope to the sick and vulnerable, he says: "There is no such thing as false hope. You either have hope or you have none."

