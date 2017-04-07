Woman posts on social media after being fat-shamed by her personal trainer

A woman has hit back after a personal trainer mocked her "belly" online, telling her "you used to be so sexy".

Kayleigh Boase shared screenshots of the conversation she had with Jowan Townsend-Trahair, who remarked it was a "shame" she was no longer "sexy", reports news.com.au

But the woman from Cornwall in the UK was determined not to take the criticism, sharing the Snapchat conversation on Facebook and writing: "Idiots like this is what causes people to have eating disorders."

"Only an insecure bloke would try to belittle a woman. So screw you, I'm happy that's all that matters!"

Kayleigh shared the message adding she was happy with her body.

The social media conversation between the pair started after the 24-year-old shared a photograph on Snapchat of her wearing track pants and a vest, writing: "Comfys on and chill."

But her photo was met with a dry comment by Jowan, who wrote: "That belly" accompanied by solemn emoji faces.

Despite Kayleigh responding with a laughing face, Jowan appeared not to be joking, asking: "You still training?"

Kayleigh replied she hadn't been, adding "really neglect(ed) my core and cardio".

The return message from Jowan stated: "You used to be so sexy. Shame Kayleigh."

Kayleigh told The Sun Online: "(It) p****d me off like it would anyone, then thought actually who are you to judge. I'm happy, so screw you."

"(It) mainly annoyed me as my mum has battled with bulimia since she was a teenager due to an inconsiderate bloke telling her she was fat and she took it to heart."

She said there were plenty of non-judgemental personal trainers out there, saying all that mattered was if a person was happy within themselves.

Kayleigh added: "Everyone is beautiful in their own way. Be strong and let it go over your head. No one deserves to have their weight or size commented on."

Since Kayleigh shared the message she has been inundated with support with friends writing: "Go girl!! I wouldn't worry about it."

Another added: "No one should judge anyone's body, if the person is happy then leave them be."

"You have a good body. These people make me so mad. He's also meant to be a person(al) trainer? How would anyone want to train with him when he's judging people's weight?"

"I would never train with someone who does things like that. He would not be a good trainer if he's telling people there fat your meant to help people not put them down."

Mr Townsend-Trahair, who, according to his Facebook profile works at Body Ace Gym responded to Sun Online's request for comment saying "do you even lift bro".

When Cornwall Live approached the man online for comment, he replied: "I love the attention. Crack-on brother", with a muscleman emoji.

He added: "For the record I wasn't 'body-shaming' anybody. I have already apologised to Kayleigh. This is funny af (as f***) but for now I'm busy bro' so peace out."

