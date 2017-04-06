Iggy Izalea swears by twerking in order to lose weight

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Serena Williams is doing it, Iggy Azalea is doing it, and now you can twerk your way to a toned body too!

Iggy Azalea claims to have lost six kilos in one week - thanks to twerking in her latest music video.

The Australian rapper, 26, admitted that she wasn't a natural bottom shaker: "I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song!" Reports news.com.au

Speaking about the gruelling video shoot for comeback track, Mo Bounce, Azalea explained: "It's a lot - I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimpily dressed."

But despite telling New Zealand radio that "it just has to come naturally", Azalea did confess to having had a little help.

"I did take classes. I do have someone who is very, very good at twerking and she helped me. I never realised how flexible you have to be to do that stuff," she said.

When quizzed on her top twerking tips, Azalea told listeners:

Continued below.

Related Content Video Serena Williams teaches us how to twerk Five people you meet in the rain Mel B's sister blasts 'evil' Stephen Belafonte: 'Rot in hell'

"My teacher was like 'I really suggest you take yoga' and I didn't know you had to take yoga to be a twerker but apparently you do."

It's not the first time that Azalea has flashed flesh. She famously stripped down with Jennifer Lopez for their Booty video, and even squeezed J. Lo's iconic derrière.

Iggy rose to fame in 2014 after releasing the global smash hit, Fancy, and touring with Beyonce.

The controversial rapper went on to collaborate with some of the hottest artists in the industry, including Jennifer Hudson, Rita Ora and Ariana Grande.

Her return to the charts comes after fan backlash, accusations of racism and cultural appropriation, and mediocre sales for her last release, Team, and Britney collaboration, Pretty Girls.

- news.com.au