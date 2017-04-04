Woman dies of typhoid in Auckland

A woman has died of typhoid in an outbreak in Auckland.

The woman was a member of the Mt Roskill Samoan Assembly of God Church at the centre of the deadly infectious disease outbreak.

Health authorities says she died last Tuesday in Auckland City Hospital.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service clinical director Dr Julia Peters said the woman was hospitalised with serious health issues and the typhoid infection was a complicating factor.

The regional health service only revealed the extent of the outbreak to the public on Friday, three days after the Mt Roskill woman died.

Ten other confirmed people linked to the outbreak are being treated in hospital.

All are members of the Assembly of God church but lived across central and South Auckland.

The typhoid victim's funeral took place yesterday.

Peters said the regional health service delayed announcing the death to so funeral arrangements could be concluded.

She said it seemed likely that, as a group of cases emerged around the same time late last week, they had been infected at the same time or place.

"We are working with the church to trace other people who may be infected and we are doing this while they are mourning the loss of one of their own," said Peters.

About 60 people who may have been exposed to the deadly disease are being tracked down by health authorities.

Typhoid symptoms include a high fever developing over several days, headaches, general weakness and muscle aches.

Stomach pain and constipation are also common. Some people get diarrhoea.

People are urged to seek medical advice if they are experiencing symptoms.

- NZ Herald