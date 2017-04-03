Care for tetraplegic breaks down because of health and safety concerns, police investigation

Possible health and safety concerns and a police investigation are why ACC was unable to refer an Auckland tetraplegic onto an alternative care agency, the organisation says.

In a statement this afternoon, ACC spokeswoman Stephanie Melville said Auckland man Ben Clifford was given other options for his care, but he turned them down.

However, the comments haven't brought much comfort to Clifford's mother, Kellie Aitchison, as they're still in the dark as to why their carers would feel unsafe in the first place.

"He's not a threat to anybody. If anything, the carers are a threat to him ... we've got to trust these carers," she told the Herald this afternoon.

Clifford, 25, has been a tetraplegic since breaking his neck after a dive into a friend's swimming pool went wrong in 2015.

Since then he has required 24-hour care; a contract given to Life Plus.

But that service came to an end on Thursday when Life Plus pulled its services, leaving Aitchison to organise their own alternative carer.

First the family home had a visit from police, who came to confiscate Clifford's large cannabis supply, a drug he uses to control his pain.

Then his Life Plus carer was pulled from the home without notice.

Police have confirmed an investigation is ongoing, while Life Plus is refusing to comment.

ACC this afternoon confirmed it continues to fund Clifford's full-time care but was unable to refer Clifford onto other agencies due police investigating possible health and safety concerns.

"To ensure that Ben wasn't left without the appropriate level of care, ACC offered other options, which he declined," Melville said.

Those options included hospital care or admission to a residential care home.

In the meantime Ben is sourcing private care, which ACC was funding, she said.

"ACC is happy to contact other agencies about assuming Ben's care, but has a responsibility to provide any potential agencies with relevant information. We have asked Ben for his permission and are awaiting his response.

"ACC is committed to providing Ben, and all our serious injury clients, with the highest standard of service, and supports that meet their injury related needs."

Aitchison said she has been inundated with messages of support, including a registered nurse who is going to visit tonight and help with his bowel care.

"He hasn't been to the toilet for four days," Aitchison said.

She had also been talking to a Wellington-based ACC lawyer about her rights at being left in the lurch.

"Can they do that? Just leave us?"

Aitchison has spent the past four days trying to find a caregiver for her son.

"I can't believe they've done this, they've just gone," Aitchison earlier told the Herald.

The family has been left flummoxed as to what has happened, Aitchison said, and have only been told it was due to health and safety reasons.

She said hospitals were not equipped to care for her son, while she'd had a previous bad experience with the residential home that was offered.

Ditching a client at the eleventh hour has been described as "extremely unusual" by those in the industry.

Hans Wouters, chief executive of New Zealand Spinal Trust, said it was extremely unusual and only occurs when there was an imminent risk to staff.

- NZ Herald