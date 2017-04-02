Typhoid outbreak in Auckland: 15 people referred to emergency centres

By Amy Wiggins

About 15 people worried they may have symptoms of typhoid have been referred to emergency departments or GPs in Auckland during the weekend.

Healthline spokesman Calvin Cochran said the service, run by the Ministry of Health, had received 63 calls relating to typhoid since news of an outbreak came out late Friday afternoon.

Of those, about 15 people showed symptoms similar to typhoid and were referred to either a GP or emergency department for further care, he said.

Those symptoms include: A high fever developing over several days, headaches, general weakness and muscle aches.

Cochran said the service received a flood of calls after the news broke on Friday but it had quietened down since then. Most of the calls had come from people in South Auckland, he said.

On Saturday night Auckland Regional Public Health Service said the number of confirmed cases remained at 10 but testing was being carried out on one additional person who had been identified as a possible case.

The public health service said the cases appeared to be linked and contact tracing was allowing work to limit any further spread of typhoid within Auckland's Pacific community.

Health officials said that the disease had been spread by a common source, but this was yet to be confirmed.

Those hospitalised were said to be from Mt Roskill, Blockhouse Bay and Manurewa.

The disease was mainly spread through water and food, but can also spread from person to person.

It was a serious illness and was potentially fatal but could be treated with antibiotics.

If you are worried or concerned that you might have symptoms of typhoid call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

- NZ Herald