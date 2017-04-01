Typhoid outbreak in Auckland: More people referred to emergency centres

Vaimoana Tapaleao is the New Zealand Herald's Pacific Affairs and People reporter.

Several people worried they may have symptoms of typhoid have been referred to emergency departments a day after authorities revealed an outbreak in Auckland.

The Ministry of Health's Healthline service said they had received about 30 calls from people concerned about having symptoms.

Those symptoms include: A high fever developing over several days, headaches, general weakness and muscle aches.

Other common symptoms are constipation and stomach pain, while some people may also get diarrhoea.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service said tonight the confirmed number of cases remains at 10.

Another person has been identified as a possible case of typhoid and testing was being carried out.

Health officials believe that the disease has been spread by a common source, but this will be confirmed as ARPHS learns more.

Healthline spokesman Calvin Cochran told the Herald a number of people who had phoned through were told to go straight to their local emergency department.

"Quite a few of those calls had to be referred on for further care - a few people who were just a bit worried and a few people who did actually have the symptoms of typhoid," he said.

People who were experiencing those symptoms were urged to get in touch with the 24-hour, 7 days a week hotline, which puts people directly through to a registered nurse.

There they can speak with a nurse and determine whether or not any further action should be taken.

"Otherwise, if they feel more comfortable, they can go to their GP. It is the weekend, so it might be a bit tough."

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service yesterday confirmed an outbreak of the disease had led to 10 people having to be hospitalised.

The source of the outbreak has not yet been revealed, but those hospitalised are said to be from Mt Roskill, Blockhouse Bay and Manurewa.

The disease is mainly spread through water and food, but can also spread from person to person.

A spokeswoman for Middlemore Hospital confirmed they had one typhoid patient who was in a stable condition.

Auckland City Hospital referred all typhoid-related questions to the ARPHS.

If you are worried or concerned that you might have symptoms of typhoid call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

