Watch NZH Local Focus: Bay students explore possible future in horticulture

230 students from around the Bay of Plenty region descended on Te Puke to explore the possibility of a future working in horticulture.

"We've had six buses, seventeen secondary schools involved in the day, travelling around the Te Puke region to six different businesses."

Joanna Knox is a student at Rotorua Lakes High School.

"I've really enjoyed it. I didn't know there was that much to it. I thought they just grew them, picked them and then sold them on - but there's really a lot more to it, it's interesting."

Caitlynn Rust was amazed by the science of the industry.

"They do the starch and the sugar content and all of that. They cut it and dry it, and then weigh it. Then they stick this little thing in it and that measures how dense it is."

The students participated in several practical and theory-based activities that tested their knowledge of horticulture.

Their teacher, Martin Godfrey, says he's proud of how his students applied themselves during all the challenges.

"It exposes our students to the industry that they otherwise wouldn't get to see. They wouldn't be able to get in, as a school we couldn't even if we requested access due to the new health and safety laws - so we are able to get in and see what opportunities are there for our students."

Bay Gold business manager Paul Fawcett says the opportunity to show the next generation of workers the exciting new developments in the industry has been positive.

"I think the industry is primarily perceived around post-harvest and production, which is picking of fruit. We really wanted to try and expand out that there is more involved and that there are a lot of exciting career options."

The students all agree - they have a newfound appreciation for horticulture.

