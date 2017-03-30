Wellington supermarket fights to keep liquor licence

Frances Cook is a Wellington based multimedia reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

An argument's broken out over where an inner-city Wellington supermarket can display alcohol.

The New World Metro at the Railway station is trying to renew its liquor licence, but has run into opposition.

The medical officer of health wants the beer and wine displays moved, particularly some displays at the end of aisles.

He's arguing the alcohol is too prominent, and will fuel impulse purchases.

Karl Maryatt owns the supermarket, and told the Wellington City Council's District Licensing Committee that alcohol sales were an important part of the business.

While only 6 per cent of customers bought beer or wine, alcohol made up 9.5 percent of the total value of sales.

He didn't believe the business would do well if alcohol sales were restricted, or even removed entirely.

"It's gut feeling, but it's gut feeling based on 27 years in the food and grocery business," Maryatt said.

"We really are constrained to have [alcohol] in the alcove it's in now.

"If we were to put it in a traditional, single aisle, that really is only possible at the back of the store.

"That leaves us with quite a risk to the community, it would be a huge security risk, and thefts would increase.

"It is an awesome historical building, but it definitely leaves us constrained."

But Wellington medical officer of health Stephen Palmer said shoppers were being exposed to too much visible alcohol, which fuelled impulse buying.

He said shoppers being served at the coffee kiosk outside, or even train commuters walking past, could see alcohol in the supermarket.

"We're talking about an average of about a million travellers per month, travelling through the railway station.

"There's a growing body of international public health research ... and the simplest way to mitigate the risk of impulse marketing is to reduce exposure."

Police have not opposed the liquor licence application.

In 2016 Wellington's new Countdown at Cable Car Lane faced opposition to its liquor licence, from police and Victoria University.

The licence was eventually granted in June 2016 for reduced hours, because of concerns it could lead to student drunkenness around the University.

In early 2016 Wellington's Chaffer's New World struggled to renew its liquor licence because of concerns it was "ground zero" for alcohol problems in the city.

It was eventually granted in May, after the owners agreed to close the car park every weekend, and overnight on public holidays.

- NZ Herald