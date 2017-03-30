Elle MacPherson's trainer reveals her top twenty workout tips

For most women, having a body like supermodel Elle Macpherson would be a total dream. While "the body" is most definitely genetically blessed, her enviable physique is also the result of smart exercise.

Her personal trainer, Nicola Addison, who has also worked with the likes of Daisy Lowe and Erin O'Conner, spoke to Healthista, revealing 20 top tips said to be key to helping you get the body you want.

1. Lift those weights

via GIPHY

Many women tend to avoid weights in favour of cardio, as they are afraid weights will make them big and bulky. But this is not the case, the largest amount of calories we burn are in the muscles themselves.

So the more muscle we have, the more fat we are burning throughout the day - even while you are doing absolutely zilch!

2.Target multiple muscle groups

Incorporating exercises that challenge multiple muscle groups at a time will help boost your metabolic rate by 15 per cent. This includes squats, lunges, pull ups, dead lifts and bent over rows. Incorporating these exercises into your workout will turn your body into a fat burning furnace according to Addison.

3.It's not all about that base

Continued below.

Related Content Five things every allergic cat-lover should know Josh Gad on re-creating LeFou and Disney's 'exclusively gay moment' Fun things to do this weekend

Via GIPHY

A common mistake people make is only targeting the muscle group that they want to change. For women it is often our derrière and for men, chest and arms take the majority of the attention.

The general rule is a ratio of 2.3, working the muscle you want to focus on improving three times and the opposite muscle two times. So if you are working your chest for three sets, be sure to work your back for two sets. This ensure sure your body isn't out of balance.

4. Stand Tall

Everyone knows the importance of posture, but standing tall can have real benefits for your waistline too.

Addison says keeping your chest lifted and eyes up while walking will instantly make you appear taller, slimmer and more confident.

When exercising it's just as important to keep your posture right as doing so will protect your back from potential injury.

5. Never skip breakfast

We have all heard it before, but breakfast really is the most important meal of the day!

Eating soon after you wake up triggers your metabolism to start working, and enables us to get the most out of our day.

6.Some carbs really are your friend

via GIPHY

Carbs do not make you fat. Eating too many calories makes you fat. Simple really!

Complex carbohydrates such as brown rice, brown bread, quinoa and whole wheat pasta are all great as the body takes longer to break them down and they release energy more slowly, keeping us feeling fuller for longer.

7. Pop lock and squat it

Squats are the basis of a good work out! Not only are they key compound movements and therefore big calorie burners, but they are easy and can be done anytime and anywhere!

Bottom line (no pun intended) is, if you aren't doing squats, you need to start now.

8.Planking wasn't just a Facebook trend

Planking is a flat stomachs best friend and is one of the only exercises that tighten your transverse abdominal muscles.

Doing just a 30 second plank each day will give you a flatter stomach where sit ups just don't cut the mustard!

9.Food for a flat stomach

via GIPHY

No matter how much you train - a poor diet will ensure that none of that hard works has the chance to show. A diet full of sugar, saturated fat and trans-fats will not let your new six-pack shine.

It's simple really, if you consume more than you burn, you will put on weight.

10.Walk it out

Walking is hugely beneficial for our fitness and health and costs literally nothing! Bargain right?

Getting those 10,000 steps a day is the best way to keep your waistline slim and your heart healthy.

11.Take the stairs

Ditch the lift and take the stairs! Simple changes like this in your daily life can make all the difference.

Wash your car instead of taking it to through the car wash. Walk to work instead of driving. Little changes make a big difference.

12. Shake your groove thing

via GIPHY

Getting down on the dance floor burns a massive 400 calories per hour.

It doesn't matter if you're at a club with your mates or alone in your lounge with your favourite Spice Girls song on repeat; relive those teenage dreams and dance your little heart out. Not only will you burn calories but you'll have a great time too. Just be sure to close the blinds.

13. Do small amounts more often

Doing 10-15 minutes of activity every day can be more beneficial than high intensity training when done right.

Completing a circuit with 15 reps executed well, instead of larger amounts done poorly, can be fantastic for your weight loss goals

14. The 80/20 rule is real

Making good choices in health and fitness 80 per cent of the time, allows us to treat ourselves or relax and enjoy some time off the remaining 20 per cent of the time.

This balance keeps us from binge eating or feeling guilty when we slip up. We are all human after all.

15. It's ok to take a break

via GIPHY

Give yourself permission to take a day off and enjoy the small things that make you happy.

This doesn't mean gorging yourself with a 12 pack of doughnuts, but it does mean a glass of wine and a takeaway curry are totally ok.

If you are feeling over worked and overwhelmed - take a break!

16. Move more

Trying to increase your daily movements can be a super simple way to burn those extra calories.

Walk when you are talking on the phone; dust the house, move around the office and stand at your desk when possible.

17. Strength in numbers

Working out with friends is a great way to inject a little fun into your daily workout. Not only will it help you stay accountable, but having a little friendly competition can keep us motivated.

Instead of grabbing a coffee to catch up, sign up for a spin class or take a big walk together.

18. Heavy is best

When it comes to weights it's important to push yourself.

Don't choose the lightest weights in fear of getting big and bulky. Instead choose the weights that will push and challenge you the most, in order to get the best results from your workout.

19. Find your inner yogi

via GIPHY

Conditioning, strengthening and stretching your muscles is crucial to prevent injury.

Adding in a weekly yoga, Pilates or meditation class can do wonders for your mind and body.

20.Take a dip

Swimming is a fantastic way to burn calories and has very little impact on your joints.

If you are injured, new to exercise or just looking to add something new to your fitness schedule, give swimming a go.

- NZ Herald