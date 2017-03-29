Doctors reveal the most ridiculous patients they've ever treated

Medics have taken to secret-sharing app Whisper to reveal the most moronic run ins and questions they've had with patients. Photo / 123RF
Doctors are obliged to treat everyone in need of help - but some patients can severely test their professionalism.
Medics have taken to secret-sharing app
Whisper to reveal the daftest people they have ever treated, including a person who thought they could use insecticide spray to deal with pubic crabs, according to Daily Mail.
A person who thought it was safe to use home insecticide to deal with pubic crabs. Photo / Whisper
Other bizarre cases include a woman claiming their 100-year-old grandmother was having a period, and someone asking why the "black marks" on their arms would not come off. They turned out to be tattoos.
But others are less amusing, such a woman who thought she couldn't be pregnant because she hadn't turned 18.
Some of the confessions are less amusing, such as that of a woman who said she could not be pregnant because she had not turned 18. Photo / Whisper
This doctor had to tell their patient off for using a catheter bag - which drains the bladder - as a water gun. Photo / Whisper
And another medic told their patient not to eat their own faeces, reminding them "it is not good for you". Photo / Whisper
This doctor remembered a patient asking them to check their pulse to "see if it's beating". Photo / Whisper
Another patient appeared to have very little knowledge of sexual health, not knowing that herpes cannot be cured outright. Photo / Whisper
Lots of doctors, including this one writing on Whisper, find it frustrating when patients do not understand how antibiotics work. Photo / Whisper
"I had one young lady come up to me and tell me her grandmother was on her period because there was blood in the toilet". However, she was 100-years-old and had hemorrhoids. Photo / Whisper
One person asked why the "black marks" on their arms would not come off. They turned out to be tattoos. Photo / Whisper
Another patient asked their doctor why they were not losing weight despite having a salad with their meals, forgetting to mention they did not actually eat it. Photo / Whisper
This medic wrote: "There have been instances where women don't even know their own anatomy and weren't aware they don't pee out of their vagina". Photo / Whisper
This confession came from a phlebotomist, which is the name from a medical professional who takes blood samples. Photo / Whisper
Another doctor recounted a patient who screamed that they could not breathe - not realising the fact that they were making so much noise meant they probably could. Photo / Whisper
This story came from a dentist, who had grown frustrated about people asking why their broken tooth could not just be glued back on. Photo / Whisper
-
Daily Mail