Doctors reveal the most ridiculous patients they've ever treated

By Rory Tingle

Doctors are obliged to treat everyone in need of help - but some patients can severely test their professionalism.

Medics have taken to secret-sharing app Whisper to reveal the daftest people they have ever treated, including a person who thought they could use insecticide spray to deal with pubic crabs, according to Daily Mail.

Other bizarre cases include a woman claiming their 100-year-old grandmother was having a period, and someone asking why the "black marks" on their arms would not come off. They turned out to be tattoos.

But others are less amusing, such a woman who thought she couldn't be pregnant because she hadn't turned 18.

