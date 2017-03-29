6:49am Thu 30 March
Mums reveal the complex reasons their children are overweight

Mother's reveal that letting their children eat junk food is just one of many reasons why they are obese.
Mother's reveal that letting their children eat junk food is just one of many reasons why they are obese. Photo / Getty Images.

Parents whose children are obese have revealed the reasons why their sons and daughters are overweight in a candid online discussion.

Their confessions were prompted by a Mumsnet user, who asked parents for their stories to help her with an educational theatre production she's creating about healthy eating and weight issues.

While a handful admitted that they struggle with identifying healthy choices for their children, many of the accounts were much more complex, reported the Daily Mail.

Several said they're aware their children eat too much junk food, but don't want to ban it outright for fear of giving them a complex around food.

One mother said that out of her four children who all ate similar diets, only one was overweight.

She later found out that her daughter had a chromosome disorder, which may have contributed to the issue, adding: "It's very easy to judge the parents of an overweight child."

One mother revealed that she worries her child has a food addiction. Photo / Mumsnet, Dumbo412
One mother revealed that she worries her child has a food addiction. Photo / Mumsnet, Dumbo412
A partner who treats the children by buying them treats that their mother doesn't approve of was blamed in this instance. Photo / Mumsnet, Aoibhe
A partner who treats the children by buying them treats that their mother doesn't approve of was blamed in this instance. Photo / Mumsnet, Aoibhe
A woman with an eating disorder bemoaned the lack of support for parents who want to help their children. Photo / Mumsnet, DorcasthePuffin
A woman with an eating disorder bemoaned the lack of support for parents who want to help their children. Photo / Mumsnet, DorcasthePuffin
This mother says her daughter has a healthier appetite than other children and has had to learn portion control at a younger age, but she doesn't want to turn it into an issue. Photo / Mumsnet, TonaldDrump
This mother says her daughter has a healthier appetite than other children and has had to learn portion control at a younger age, but she doesn't want to turn it into an issue. Photo / Mumsnet, TonaldDrump
This mother was one of many who said she was anxious about creating an issue around food with drastic intervention to stop her daughter overeating. Photo / Mumsnet, Downwardfacingdog
This mother was one of many who said she was anxious about creating an issue around food with drastic intervention to stop her daughter overeating. Photo / Mumsnet, Downwardfacingdog
A woman admitted that her son is obese, partly because of a physical disability, which limits his ability to walk, and also because she allows too many treats. Photo / Mumsnet, Nicklepic
A woman admitted that her son is obese, partly because of a physical disability, which limits his ability to walk, and also because she allows too many treats. Photo / Mumsnet, Nicklepic
A taste for fizzy drinks and snacking while waiting for dinner has contributed to this woman's son's weight issues. Photo / Mumsnet, Stillwishihadabs
A taste for fizzy drinks and snacking while waiting for dinner has contributed to this woman's son's weight issues. Photo / Mumsnet, Stillwishihadabs
One mother reveals how genetics play a role. Photo / Mumsnet, ashtrayheart
One mother reveals how genetics play a role. Photo / Mumsnet, ashtrayheart

- Daily Mail

