Mums reveal the complex reasons their children are overweight

Parents whose children are obese have revealed the reasons why their sons and daughters are overweight in a candid online discussion.

Their confessions were prompted by a Mumsnet user, who asked parents for their stories to help her with an educational theatre production she's creating about healthy eating and weight issues.

While a handful admitted that they struggle with identifying healthy choices for their children, many of the accounts were much more complex, reported the Daily Mail.

Their confessions were prompted by a Mumsnet user, who asked parents for their stories to help her with an educational theatre production she's creating about healthy eating and weight issues.

While a handful admitted that they struggle with identifying healthy choices for their children, many of the accounts were much more complex.

Several said they're aware their children eat too much junk food, but don't want to ban it outright for fear of giving them a complex around food.

One mother said that out of her four children who all ate similar diets, only one was overweight.

She later found out that her daughter had a chromosome disorder, which may have contributed to the issue, adding: "It's very easy to judge the parents of an overweight child."

Continued below.

Related Content Five things every allergic cat-lover should know Fun things to do this weekend Ten nutrition mistakes even healthy people make

- Daily Mail