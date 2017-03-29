Mum told Greek yoghurt and Vegemite are 'sometimes foods'

Parents have been sharing their stories of shame over the contents of their children's school lunch boxes.

Earlier this month, two mothers were shamed for daring to let their children bring cake to school while this week a parent was called out for sending a cold McDonald's Happy Meal along for their child's lunch.

But the crack down by teachers seems to have reached a tipping point as a Melbourne mother reveals that even an organic Greek yoghurt snack is deemed against the rules.

Read more

• Parent sends child to school with cold McDonald's Happy Meal for lunch

• Mum receives warning note from school over 'bad food' in lunch box

Aleesha Sinclair was shocked when staff from her daughter's kindergarten said it was considered a "sometimes" food, the Courier Mail reported.

And they didn't stop there.

The staff also informed Aleesha that her daughter's second snack of Vegemite on cheese Cruskits also didn't meet their healthy standards.

Aleesha revealed that her daughter had not been allowed to eat either of her snacks.

Continued below.

Related Content Shelley Bridgeman: 'Good on Auckland Grammar for its stance on hairstyles' Belle Gibson found guilty over false cancer claims Six skincare trends to try

"Seriously, where do you draw the line?" the mum wrote in a post about the incident on a parenting group.

A number of parents quickly agreed, revealing that their own healthy snacks of carrots with hummus or zucchini muffins were rejected by their children's schools.

And some feared that the strict dietary standards would only lead to their children developing unhealthy relationships with their food.

Adelaide mum Jessica Gianoni's daughter Isabel declared "You're in trouble mum" after a similar incident.

Jessica received a note from her kindergarten after she sent the four-year-old to school with a piece of cake.

"Sorry, cake is a sometimes food" the note read, adding that it didn't align with the schools "Healthy Eating Policy".

The note said Jessica's daughter had been provided with a "healthy alternative instead" and invited her to ask staff for nutritious snack suggestions.

Jessica shared a photo of the note on Facebook, where a number of parents were equally outraged.

And, earlier this month, a South Australian mother was also shamed for including a slice of chocolate birthday cake in her three-year-old's pack.

She was given a note with an sad face emoji informing her that cake was from the "red food category" and that she needed to "choose healthier options for Kindy".

- NZ Herald