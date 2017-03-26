Two out of 20 on and off licences sold alcohol to minors in police sting in Nelson Bays area

Two premises have been busted selling alcohol to minors in a police sting in the Nelson Bays area.

A joint Controlled Purchase Operation run by police, the district licensing agencies and public health was held last Saturday.

A total of 20 on and off licensed premises were visited by 17-year-old volunteers in the Nelson, Tahunanui and Stoke area and two sold them alcohol.

Police called the outcome "disappointing" and follow-up meetings will be scheduled between the managers and staff who sold the youths alcohol, police and the Nelson District Licensing Inspector.

Enforcement action would also be taken through the New Zealand Alcohol Regulatory Licensing Authority, police said.

The Controlled Purchase Operations are carried out to check processes and ensure compliance with the law by licensed premises.

Disappointingly two premises sold alcohol to these youths, police said in a statement.

"There will be further Controlled Purchase Operations held periodically over the coming months and all licensed premises are reminded to be vigilant," said Sergeant Kyle Bruning, alcohol harm prevention officer.

"A good result for us is when we have no sales made to our volunteers."

Letters to the 18 premises which refused sales will be sent to acknowledge their efforts.

Police said any queries could be directed to Sergeant Kyle Bruning, Nelson Bays Alcohol Harm Prevention Officer on (03) 543 9508.

- NZ Herald