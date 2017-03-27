Paleo Pete slammed by Australian Medical Association

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The Australian Medical Association says celebrity chef Pete Evans is "putting his fans' health at risk", after he defended his controversial claims on Australian TV.

The My Kitchen Rules celebrity chef was interviewed on yesterday's Sunday Night, where he took aim at the media for distorting his views on sunscreen, "bone broth" for babies, dairy and fluoride.

But the doctors union has slammed Paleo Pete for his "extreme advice".

"Celebrity chefs shouldn't dabble in medicine," the AMA tweeted.

Pete Evans putting his fans' health at risk with extreme advice on diet, fluoride, calcium. Celebrity chef shouldn't dabble in medicine #SN7 pic.twitter.com/JylWvhcJfJ — AMA Media (@ama_media) March 26, 2017

The organisation's federal vice-president, Tony Bartone, went even further, accusing Evans of "wilful arrogance" in "mischievously questioning medical advice".

Willful arrogance mischievously questioning medical advice. Decades scientific research. Celebrities putting #healthatrisk @sundaynighton7 https://t.co/1U5099WvqI — Tony Bartone (@tbbart1) March 26, 2017

Speaking on Sunday Night, Evans dismissed criticism of his paleo diet, saying: "What do you need a qualification for to talk common sense? That's what I say to it".

His most headline-making views have been about the what to feed babies (the "bone broth" debacle) and whether he uses sunscreen.

So what should you feed babies, according to Paleo Pete? "Breast milk, breast milk, breast milk, breast milk. I don't know how many more times I have to say it," Evans said, when asked to clarify comments he made in one of his books about feeding bubs "bone broth".

Evans also insisted he does wear sunscreen ... just a "non-toxic" one.

"I did say if we go out in the middle of the day, for long periods of time, then I use a non-toxic sunscreen," Evans told Sunday Night.

"A lot of sunscreens, as I said, are full of toxic chemicals you just would not put on your face or your children's faces. I never said 'don't use sunscreen'.

"Make sure you choose one that is the least toxic."

Pete Evans has launched an attack on the media, saying his controversial remarks have been taken out of context #SN7https://t.co/XC8g2aPUBd pic.twitter.com/QOnXBB49uM — sunday night (@sundaynighton7) March 26, 2017

Speaking to Sunday Night, he also criticised the use of fluoride in water and rejected the health benefits of dairy.

"The calcium dairy myth is the best piece of marketing I've ever heard," Evans told the programme.

When questioned by Sunday Night journo Alex Cullen about the sources of his claims, Evans responded bluntly: "You're a journalist, you should be doing the research yourself."

Meantime, Evans also dismissed reports of a rift with his My Kitchen Rules cast mate, Manu Feildel, saying they're "best mates".

"Manu and I are best mates, yes. Hand on my heart. And he would say exactly the same thing," Evans said.

