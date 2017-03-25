The clever and quick ways you can avoid a hangover before you reach for your first drink

Knocking back a bottle of wine and partying with your friends seems like a perfectly good idea until you wake up the next day with the dreaded hangover.

But what if there was a way that you could curb the hot sweats, splitting headaches and nausea before drinking? According to experts there is.

FEMAIL has enlisted the advice of some top nutritionists and experts to share the clever and quick ways you can avoid a hangover moments before you reach for your first drink.

Try an adsorbent gel: Qualified nutritional therapist, Julie Silver, recommends using an adsorbent gel, which also helps sufferers with diarrhoea, called Enterosgel to help coat the lining of the gut, and help cleanse alcohol from the gut.

She says that by taking just taking three or four teaspoons before eating or drinking, it can help increase your body's resistance to the effects of alcohol and help prevent indigestion.



"And", she adds.

"You can take 2-3 tablespoons afterwards to help you recover more quickly and help avoid a hangover the next morning. It works by holding on to the toxic substances in the gut such as alcohol and naturally expelling them with the stool."

Eat a healthy meal: A nutritionist from Pure Package says it's essential that you eat a good substantial and nutritious meal beforehand. High fat foods (good fats!) are digested slower and will give your stomach a much needed protection from the irritating effects of alcohol. Think of healthy fats from oily fish, vitamin C rich foods and vibrant liver-detoxifying vegetables and fruits such as broccoli, celery, lemons, tomatoes and oranges.

Pop some magnesium: Nutritionist and author, Fiona Kirk advises taking 200mg magnesium (capsule or powder) as magnesium has anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce the likelihood of hangover symptoms such as nausea and stomach pain.

Take some Vitamin C: Christine Bailey recommends: "Before you got to bed up your intake of Vitamin C. Vitamin C is a valuable nutrient to help your liver detoxify alcohol. At the end of the party drink at least 2-3 glasses of water or coconut water as your body will be dehydrated, then before you go to bed take 1g of vitamin C and 5g of glutamine powder to help stabilize sugar levels and repeat this in the morning before you tackle breakfast."

Have a milk thistle: Shona Wilkinson, Head Nutritionist from Nature's Best, advises popping a liver-supporting supplement like milk thistle.

She explained: "The herb milk thistle is perhaps the best-known and most traditional remedy for this purpose - it has been found to protect the liver cells from damage, including that resulting from alcohol, and reduce inflammation in the liver."

Take a Phizz: Phizz, a product similar to Berocca, can be taken before you try and can reduce tiredness and fatigue, rehydrate so you don't get a stinking headache, recharge your electrolytes and empower your immune systems, so that you fight the hangover by preparing before.

- Daily Mail